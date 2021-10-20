We’re in the midst of a move, which means we’re picking up every item in our house, evaluating whether we still need it, and even if the answer is “probably not,” shoving it in a box to take up space in our next house.
I’ve done a few of these. Heck, I might still conveniently have a few unopened boxes from the last time. Perhaps I should consider whether I need to lug these to yet another home, but why unpack now if it’s ready for the move!
I find I’m far less stressed about this move than the wife, child and dog. If Tonja wasn’t busy shuffling our worldly possessions into container after container, she might share some thoughts about it — hey hon, after you sit that heavy-looking box down, can you work on the tension typing creates in my shoulders? — but I think it’s because I’m not much of a sentimentalist.
Some people cling to the ticket stub from that one game they went to with a crush who maybe one day will be the one, but maybe it will be one of a dozen other prospects. Others can’t part with that holey pair of jeans they wore when they met some celebrity we all forgot about a decade ago because it reminds them of that special moment.
I’m sorry, but that’s hoarding.
If Tonja wasn’t loading up the unwanted things destined for Goodwill, she would probably want me to note that my unsentimentalism extends beyond stuff, pointing to that time I proposed by handing her a ring and uttering the words, “I got you something.”
Annaelise, however, has a different perspective. She’s been willing to part with some things, especially ones she outgrew years ago, but some toys and stuffed animals that haven’t emerged from her closet since before the pandemic are now cherished items. Without them, she’ll surely die.
We’ve had some luck.
Several toys that once made lots of racket appear to have fallen forever silent, broken in a way that changing their batteries won’t fix.
Every time we stumble across one such device, long considered torturous to parents, I ask the same question: Did you take this to Nana and Papa’s?
After a little thought, her puzzled answer is always the same: Um, I think so.
I’m not trying to make any allegations or anything, nor do I want to hear something about making another one just like me, which no one wants or believes at this point. I’m just making note of it.
Anyways, those toys can go. Others, however, must stay.
I don’t know that we’re going to win that fight. We sent a team of hostage negotiators to discuss matters with her, but now they are wearing tiaras and appear to be sitting down for tea.
All the dolls and stuffed animals were invited, too.
Actually, that doesn’t seem like all that bad of an idea. I might join them. I could use a break. After all, I did my part by not unpacking those boxes five years ago.