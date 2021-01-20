After receiving a letter from defamation attorneys, American Thinker posted an astonishing statement.
The conservative online outlet had peddled falsehood after falsehood about Dominion Voting Systems Inc., repeating spurious allegations that Dominion took part in a conspiracy to steal the election for Joe Biden.
“These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact,” the post said before apologizing to Dominion and its readers.
Reading between the lines, American Thinker and its attorneys published the statement because there was real concern it had exposure in a libel suit and wanted to show an absence of malice.
Fox News and NewsMax walked back such claims last month and others who reported the Dominion allegations as fact will likely do the same or face litigation. Dominion is already suing Sidney Powell, an attorney who peddled the theory, and might soon go after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
This isn’t all that surprising since the theories never really added up.
Did voting machines disregard the intent of the voter and mark a different candidate? Voters would have noticed while inspecting the paper record.
Perhaps the counting machines weighted votes? I would need someone to explain how these tabulators could somehow have a vote count as more or less than one but still return a whole number that is in line with the total number of votes cast.
Maybe the machines counted some number of votes cast for one candidate as having been cast for another? The hand recount in Georgia would have discovered such a scheme. It didn’t. Instead, it found instances of what seems the most likely cause of election regularities: human error.
If anyone is wondering why we opted not to jump on the election fraud bandwagon — and a few suggested we should — it’s because there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud sufficient to change the results. Heck, the decision probably saved us from writing our own massive retraction.
That’s not to say everything went as it should. For instance, there were examples where more transparency was needed during vote tallies to ensure faith in the process — thankfully in places that aren’t South Carolina. These are fixable problems, but we can’t address them if we instead pursue fraudulent claims of fraud.