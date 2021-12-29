“Isn’t this where we came in?”
That line, split between the opening and closing moments of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” might ring familiar as we prepare to ring in the new year.
Remember where we were this time last year?
COVID-19 cases raged across South Carolina. With omicron at the helm, case numbers are rising again.
The situation isn’t nearly as dire as it was near the end of 2020 when new cases and deaths were setting records across the nation. The vaccination rate continues to rise, albeit slowly, and hospitalizations are not nearly as high as they were in August.
Still, it might be best to avoid crowded venues — especially if you regularly interact with high-risk individuals.
That’s not much of a change for me. I’ll be ringing in the new year as I have for close to a decade: sitting at home with my wife and daughter while eating Chinese food and watching the original Star Wars trilogy.
I don’t know that I need to warn about spoilers later in this sentence for movies that hit theaters before I was born, but we try to time it so the second Death Star blows up at midnight. We generally get pretty close, which is difficult when you have to account for changing DVDs or buffering on Disney+.
Some of you might see this as a bit too cornball, but there are benefits to this tradition:
While I suppose there’s always the chance, however slim, that
- an inebriated motorist could plow through the front of our house and end up in our living room, the chance of encountering a drunken driver moves to almost nil.
- If we partake a bit too much ourselves, it comes without public embarrassment and no car is needed to cart us to bed.
- We don’t have to choose between excluding our 9-year-old daughter or possibly having to explain some questionable content as a New Year’s Eve show relives the year in music and television.
- The most controversial topic that comes up — again, spoilers? — is whether Greedo fired at Han or if that is entirely revisionist filmmaking.
- Conversations drag on? We know the movies and won’t find ourselves lost when we tune back in, so there is never a “What’s happening now?” moment.
- Should we find ourselves too tired to make it to midnight, we can just lean back, close our eyes and catch a few winks.
More important than all that, it’s quality time with family.
Since we are still in a pandemic, this is a good year to embrace an at-home celebration. Maybe the particulars I laid out aren’t for you. Perhaps your fandom lies elsewhere — don’t tell Tonja this, but I’m more of a Trekkie myself — or some other activity such as board games or Bible study might be a better fit. And there are many scrumptious items to eat besides Asian fare. However, Dec. 31 can be more than just a reason to get trashed. Heck, you might even remember it come next year!
Speaking of which, is anyone concerned that “2022” is pronounced the same as “2020 too”? Or that “Soylent Green” is set in 2022?
All the more reason, I suppose, to briefly visit events from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. . . .