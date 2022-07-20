Our community is reliving the same, unimaginable story, just changing the names, dates and locations.

One of two people charged in a June 2020 shooting on Pearl Street that injured three and a subsequent flight from police, bond for Quindaris Washington was set at $50,000, which he posted. Nearly a year later, authorities say he was the triggerman who killed Quinton M. Payne.

