Our community is reliving the same, unimaginable story, just changing the names, dates and locations.
One of two people charged in a June 2020 shooting on Pearl Street that injured three and a subsequent flight from police, bond for Quindaris Washington was set at $50,000, which he posted. Nearly a year later, authorities say he was the triggerman who killed Quinton M. Payne.
Already convicted in a past shooting, Cassius Broadwater posted $70,000 bail on an attempted murder count in March 2020. Police say he gunned down Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks and Kyndall Ayanna Curry on June 28, 2021, outside of a Jones Street residence.
Now Christopher Longshore Jr., who was free on a $30,000 bond while awaiting trial on charges he shot four people, stands accused of murdering Keyiona Hill.
In the past 13 months, three people out on bond while awaiting trial on separate shootings have been charged with murdering four people.
This isn’t across the state, our coverage area or even Greenwood County, but all right here in Greenwood, a city of roughly 23,000 people.
I haven’t heard from anyone who isn’t angry over this, and we all seem focused on the same two questions: How does this keep happening? How can we fix it?
It’s a topic you’ll see in our pages a good bit in the coming weeks as we dig into the situation and drive what we hope will be a productive conversation on how to fix the system.
Reasonably, part of the focus needs to be on our system of pretrial detention, which tries to balance on one side a need to ensure defendants appear in court and the public’s safety, and on the other, remembering the presumption of innocence and that the Eighth Amendment dictates that “excessive bail shall not be required.”
The system can go quite wrong. On one end of the spectrum, it can imprison people on minor counts for being too poor to pay or extort them into pleading guilty — even in some instances when they’re not — just to end their incarceration, all at taxpayers’ expense; on the other, the most violent members of society can remain free and able to prey on the innocence until a backlogged system can get them before a jury.
Some jurisdictions have found a maddening truth: Our precarious system can do both at the same time. And the only general beneficiary of this is the bail-bond industry.
So, what’s the problem? How do we fix it?
I’ll be honest, I have been surprised at the bond amounts on serious offenses in the Lakelands. I spent the first seven years of my career in North Carolina and it wasn’t uncommon to see someone facing a spate of armed robbery counts or accused in a shooting receive a six-figure bond. And it seems counts such as these carry greater urgency for higher or denied bonds because the allegations involve an indifference to human life that reasonably makes defendants suspected dangers to the community.
But understand that the bonds we’re seeing here aren’t the result of rogue judges and instead reflect the general sentiment in setting bonds across the state. Most people who face attempted murder counts in other jurisdictions receive bonds and most are within the range we see here, at least according to a quick review of news stories on such charges. Last year, Charleston-based WCSC-TV found most people facing murder charges in Charleston County actually received bond. What portion of defendants facing murder counts had bonds set? In 2018, it was 84%.
While there are no general guidelines specifying bond ranges for these counts, court administration and Chief Justice Donald Beatty have a number of orders and memos that undergird the rationale each judge applies to their bond orders. That’s where action would need to happen if we want to see higher bond amounts or a higher rate of bond denials for serious offenses.
Aside from having steeper bonds for such counts, it might make sense to adjust how bond works for those charged with serious violent crimes.
There are a few ways bonds can work. For minor counts, you can be released on a personal recognizance bond where you pay nothing up front, but will have to pony up a set amount should you miss a court date. Cash bonds require you to pay that sum up front, but you’ll get that back so long as you make appearances. For surety bonds, a bail bondsman spots you the designated sum and you only have to pay a percentage to them, which they keep. State law caps that fee at 15%, but it’s often much less. In Greenwood, we’ve had reports of bondsmen charging as little as 3%.
In other words, if someone knows the right bondsman, they can post just $900 on a $30,000 cash/surety bond — or even set up a payment plan.
When someone is accused of shooting four people, having that leeway doesn’t seem to serve the interest of public safety. What if the bond was cash only or had some other requirement? I remember in at least one judicial circuit in North Carolina that people had to offer up a deed to a house on higher bond amounts. There are different avenues we can explore. Again, this will likely need to come from Columbia, although this might be ripe for legislative action.
One thing that came up in Longshore’s case was that he had a number of arrests while he was out on bond, including two on gun charges. State Sen. Billy Garrett told us that while he was a judge, he would ask circuit courts to set bonds when someone was accused of a new crime while out on bond.
Something very similar was codified with respect to violent crimes: “If a person commits a violent crime, as defined in Section 16-1-60, which was committed when the person was already out on bond for a previous violent crime and the subsequent violent crime did not arise out of the same series of events as the previous violent crime, then the bond hearing for the subsequent violent crime must be held in the circuit court within thirty days.”
If a circuit court had to weigh Longshore’s bond after his June arrest on a gun count, it’s possible he would still have been in jail the night of that deadly shooting. But this arrest didn’t trigger the law because gun possession, lawful or not, is not a violent crime. Lawmakers could expand this section to add certain other charges — think gun and harassment counts — that create situations when judges should reasonably revisit bonds for people accused of violent crimes. This could similarly be addressed by judicial order.
These are just a few possible changes we could make in how we handle bonds for serious offenses. They can’t save the lives of Quinton M. Payne, Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks, Kyndall Ayanna Curry or Keyiona Hill. Our system has already failed them. But perhaps these or similar changes could stave off the next slaying by someone who is out on bond.