I remember walking downstairs to go to class. The sky was clear and outside was inviting, but I became transfixed by what was unfolding on TV in the dorm lobby.
Smoke was rising from the north tower.
A plane had slammed into the 110-story building, and an intense fire was burning as firefighters tried to save as many inside as they could.
I watched as a commercial jet crashed into the south tower, igniting another sky-blackening inferno and confirming the fears of everyone watching.
Our nation was under attack.
I don’t need to tell you the rest. You already know about the airliner that struck the Pentagon, the brave passengers aboard Flight 93 who fought the hijackers before the Boeing 757 crashed into a Pennsylvania field and away from any major civilian target.
The towers collapsed.
Nearly 3,000 people died.
Another 25,000 were injured.
Many of you watched in anger, sorrow, horror, as we all shared in grief over such a sudden loss at the hands of terrorists. It was the last time this geriatric millennial remembers us seeming to unite around a common cause. Today, even chicken sandwiches divide us.
My history professor canceled class that night, telling us to instead observe the history that was unfolding. Weeks later, U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan and deposed the Taliban as a first step to dismantling al-Qaeda, the Osama bin Laden-led terror group responsible for 9/11.
This year, that terrible day turns 20 — two years older than I was when it happened. Enough time has passed that some of those who were deployed to Afghanistan in the aftermath of the terror attacks now have children serving their own deployments. And while administrations and legislators have changed, the tragedy of that day endures.
Help us commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
The Index-Journal wants to share your stories about that day and the aftermath for a special 20th anniversary edition.
Were you in New York or D.C. at the time? Did you answer the call for help and take on the grim work of sifting through debris to search for survivors? Did you sign up to fight in the war on terror? Were you stuck somewhere because flights were grounded? Did you lose loved ones?
How did this affect you? What are your thoughts on 9/11 two decades later?
Or, as Alan Jackson might ask it: Where were you when the world stopped turning on that September day?
Help us commemorate.
Share your stories.
Email newsroom@indexjournal.com, mail Index-Journal, P.O. Box 1018, Greenwood, SC 29648, or call 864-223-1811.