Monday’s drive to work was quite a sight.
Ice shimmered on the branches of trees lining the road, with some pine branches drooping from the extra weight. Snow clung to roofs of barns and churches, and white blanketed fields. A few of the picturesque scenes could have graced New England postcards with nary a person the wiser that it came from South Carolina.
Or, at least that’s how it looked on the Laurens County side of the lake.
The farther I got from Clinton, the thinner the covering seemed. By the time I got to the lake, what little remained on the ground was in patches. For most trees, ice was only on the uppermost branches. And as I finished my drive to the office, it was clear that Greenwood County received — or at least retained — a lot less snow and ice than I saw at my house.
This didn’t seem to be a matter of warming. It was below freezing during the commute, and many areas were well enough shaded that direct sunlight was not a factor. No, it looked like the winter wonderland just didn’t make it south of the county line.
I’m not trying to brag about the more bountiful snowfall we saw north of the lake — well, maybe a little. Instead, I want to highlight something that seems evident after living here a few years: Weather is different north of the lake.
Normally, that difference is a matter of degree. For instance, when thunderstorms move through, Greenwood and Laurens counties both feel the wind and rain, but typically one side sees far worse damage than the other. More often than not, that seems to be Laurens.
Perhaps the Saluda River — or at least Lake Greenwood — provides a natural barrier for Greenwood County that keeps the worst of the weather to the north. Bodies of water, after all, warm and cool more slowly than the air around them, which can affect weather.
Maybe it’s just that Laurens County is closer to the mountains, or the 25-mile hike to and from work plays more of a role in prompting precipitation than this meteorological layman might realize.
Heck, it could be a matter of perception. I wake up to the downed lines and fallen trees in that northern-but-don’t-you-dare-call-it-Yankee county, but much of the damage I might pass in that slightly more southward county is cleaned up before I cross the bridge.
But with this particular system, Laurens County definitely saw more snow and ice. That’s not just from a curmudgeonly editor’s estimation, mind you, but from precipitation records kept at the Greenwood and Laurens county airports. Greenwood County saw about a third of an inch, while Laurens County saw close to an inch. Now, that’s just at the airports and does not represent snowfall in every nook and cranny of each county, but it’s good enough for me.
I wonder if this could make for a clever marketing campaign. Imagine the motto: “Greenwood County is always under the weather!” You know, because the worst of the weather mostly stays north. OK, maybe not. Try this one: “In the Emerald City, it always goes over our heads.” No? Well, I’ll work on it.
Also, I know many of you struggled to stay warm amid the literally hundreds of individual outages across the Lakelands, but I do want to thank the utility crews for all their hard work in restoring power across the region, as well as the many other workers — including first responders and state Department of Transportation employees — whose work kept traffic moving and residents safe.
Here’s hoping you all stay under the weather, or something like that.