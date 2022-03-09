I filled up Monday morning, putting nearly 10 gallons into my tank.
Final cost: $40.05.
I’m sure some of you with deeper tanks and worse fuel economy will scoff a bit, even have a hold-my-gas-can moment at such a bill, but I think we can all agree that filling up ain’t cheap.
Why is gas so high?
Well, it’s complicated. The short of it is, the oil and gas industry is interconnected and a ripple in prices anywhere affects prices everywhere.
You might remember in 2020 at the height of COVID-19-related lockdowns, driving dropped dramatically and gas prices plummeted. To combat the lopsided supply, OPEC+ — the group of 13 oil-rich countries that make up OPEC and a group of associated petroleum-exporting nations (the latter includes Russia) — decided to reduce production to better match demand. As travel increased, demand increased. However, OPEC+ decided to keep production artificially low and still has not returned to its pre-COVID production.
Just look at spare capacity, the measure of how much more oil could be produced with existing facilities than is currently being pulled from the ground. Before the pandemic, OPEC countries had spare capacity of about 3 million barrels per day. As the flow slowed to stabilize prices, that number rose to more than 7 million barrels. While those countries have since increased output, they are still sitting at more than 4 million barrels of spare capacity. As of last week, the countries still felt no urgency to return to pre-COVID levels.
That’s much of why the cost has continued to creep up, leading to us paying not just more at the pump, but more at the grocery store as well.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only consternated the situation, leading to speculation, sanctions and uncertainty.
While the United States is a net exporter of refined oil, it’s still a net importer of crude oil and all of this happens in an interconnected market where prices overseas affect domestic costs.
Is there anything we can do?
You’ll hear a lot of posturing about such things as the Keystone XL Pipeline, a scuttled long-term initiative that would take years to complete and is more about efficiency in transporting Canadian crude to the U.S. than actually increasing domestic supply, and other oil industry priorities that will have no immediate impact.
What a lot of people aren’t saying is that we can just learn to use less gas.
Remember, the prices are determined by supply and demand. If we decrease demand — you know, by using less gas — then we as consumers can help bring the cost down.
I’m not talking about draconian measures such as restricting use of gas stations by license plate numbers either. And I realize we can’t all ditch our cars and buy hybrids.
No, there are a few smart things we can do to be more fuel efficient:
1. Reduce the number of unnecessary trips. This one seems obvious.
2. Speed less. Fuel economy typically drops when you get above 50 mph or so, depending on your vehicle. Driving on Highway 72/221 toward the lake at 80 mph instead of 55 drops your average miles per gallon by a third.
3. Drive less erratically. When you gun it when the light turns green or slam on your breaks more often, you tank your fuel economy. Go for smoother accelerations and decelerations. Your passengers will appreciate it.
4. Have less junk in your car. It takes more energy to move heavier vehicles, so hauling unnecessary stuff uses more gas.
5. Maintain your car. If your vehicle is in good working order, it will be more fuel efficient.
All of this will help save you money. And if you still find you’re pumping $120 in gas a week, it might be time to think about a different ride. Heck, $40 a week seems pretty steep to me. I wonder if I could survive the commute from Clinton on a Schwinn.