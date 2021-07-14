It’s happening again.
In the wake of another spate of fatal shootings, yet another task force is assembling to see if it can decode how to ease tensions, slow violence and stop the killings.
Well, good luck.
I think this is the third such effort since I joined the paper in 2015, although it’s difficult to point to where past meetings made significant progress. Of course, you could say the same about our 2018 award-winning series, “Greenwood’s Scourge,” that spent months highlighting the shootings, but didn’t resolve any of the conflict.
We will give this latest task force a chance, and it’s something we plan to report on in depth in the coming days.
Reducing the shootings in Greenwood and the Lakelands is no small task. I hope the group of concerned residents can find a data-driven approach with widespread community involvement because that seems to be the best way to find success.
A number of do-gooders have already honed in on one element to it: using recreation and sports to keep children engaged and off the streets. Two pro-football players — Josh Norman and D.J. Swearinger — especially deserve credit for not forgetting where they came from and investing in programs that should bring long-term benefits to Greenwood.
But that is just one element. Another community that set out to reduce violence, Wilmington, Delaware, did so by getting a comprehensive study of who is involved in shootings — victims and assailants — and using risk factors, such as hospitalizations, arrests and disciplinary problems at schools, to plan where and how to intervene in people’s lives in meaningful ways before shots were ever fired.
The plan involved widespread support from the community, with schools, hospitals and a number of agencies getting involved. Wilmington saw a drastic impact in the first year, but then its shootings ticked up in subsequent years, with 2020 ranking especially high — perhaps because the programs used for intervention weren’t available because of the pandemic.
A comprehensive study of shootings in Greenwood and surrounding communities could help us better understand other problems that could help fuel shootings. For instance, perhaps bonds are set too low for people likely to commit violent offenses or too little is done to prevent recidivism. But until we get a handle on the data and learn more about what’s happening, we can’t stop these shootings.