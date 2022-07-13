Community alert!
Any mother’s worst nightmare!
Disguised as a nurse, a woman snatched a 2-day-old from a Greenwood hospital. Here’s a surveillance still. If you share this on social media, you can help punish this deplorable abduction and reunite a young mom with her newborn.
If you saw a post similar to that floating about Facebook in recent days, you aren’t alone. But there’s no need to sound the alarm at Self or call local police about this alleged abduction, and it certainly doesn’t warrant sharing. It didn’t happen, at least not here.
Some quick web sleuthing uncovered a story from early 2016 that had the same general details, but unfolded in the Philippines. Authorities released that same photo. Arrests came swiftly, the child was returned and the story came to a close more than six years ago.
This certainly isn’t the only false story that has made the rounds on Facebook while naming Greenwood or somewhere else in the Lakelands, and surely won’t be the last.
Since it varies by case, I won’t address the whys of spreading misinformation on social media other than to note that those who intentionally spread such falsehoods think they can benefit from it while potentially converting you into their unsuspecting lackey.
But there are things we can do about it.
The biggest thing: Think before you share.
If the post isn’t from a trusted source — think news organization or law enforcement agency — scrutinize the initial poster. The account that posted about the fictional Greenwood abduction listed an Arizona residency and had no apparent connection, even among friends, to the area. It seems unlikely that they would have any realistic knowledge of such an event, which means it probably isn’t wise to share. However, because this account posted this in a local Facebook group, it was able to get the post in front of a lot of eyeballs in the Lakelands even without a Greenwood connection.
If you have a little bit of know how, a reverse image search can help a lot in seeing whether a post recycled photos to allege something new. For those unfamiliar, this is when you perform a web search but instead of keying in search terms, you upload a photo.
I prefer Google’s image search: images.google.com. It’s not perfect, but can help in a number of situations. In fact, it’s how I found that 2016 baby snatching story. It took just a minute or two. Then I checked the profile pic from the account that posted about the fictional Greenwood abduction to find a bevy of stock image websites and generic postings that used the same image.
So, what can you do if you see such a post and know it’s false?
— Report it, report it, report it. Administrators from most major social media platforms and in most groups are generally responsive and remove such posts.
— Don’t let friends share it. If they do, message them or comment on the post to let them know it’s fake. You can even take a screenshot of the post, write “FAKE” over it and post it to social media to let your followers know about the problem.
— When appropriate, notify authorities. For instance, if someone is using false information to solicit funds, it might rise to the level of a crime.
Unfortunately our grand digital age comes with bad actors who seem intent on peddling deceit. That means we’d all do well to be a bit more skeptical before sharing or repeating potential falsehoods because they came across our newsfeed.