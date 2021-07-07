Over the weekend, a man’s racist rant went viral and his challenge to a neighbor to come see him — he made sure to give his address — was answered by 150 or so protesters.
The man was ultimately charged with a fourth-degree charge of bias intimidation and trespassing based on that viral video.
This seems reminiscent of a situation involving a non-commissioned soldier in Richland County who was charged with assault after a similar protest outside of his house.
In both cases, there was a sense that charges came only because protestors called for action.
While I applaud charges in both cases, I worry about this precedent of people protesting outside of a private person’s residence — and not a government office or government official’s house — to demand action.
These protests seemed to remain peaceful from what I saw, and I’m sure those involved largely had the best of intentions, but what about the next one? The one after that?
When coupled with tension, large gatherings can easily spiral out of control. We saw what happened on Jan. 6, when an unruly mob brought chaos, destruction and even death into the Capitol Building — all while other people with similar views stood outside and protested lawfully. There was looting, vandalism and violence last year during the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death as well, even as others remained peaceful.
I am not saying the aggrieved should never take to the streets. We have constitutional rights to assemble peaceably and speak freely, and history has shown that raising a ruckus can affect real change.
But there were other opportunities to ask for charges in both cases. Protestors instead could have gathered outside a courthouse or local law enforcement agency. Organizers could have circulated petitions or pushed local outlets to cover the viral videos. Instead, crowds went to these men’s houses asking for justice.
So far, the throngs of people involved only wanted to be heard. Nothing was vandalized. No one was pulled from their home. No one was strung up or shot. But this brand of mob justice can easily go awry and lead to a kind of violence we haven’t seen in generations.
We must find better ways to hold people accountable and seek justice.