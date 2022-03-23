It’s rare that news releases, oftentimes stale announcements meant to inform newspapers about mundane happenings, can leave this editor gobsmacked.
But that’s just what happened last week when Greenwood County School District 50 sent a bevy of news releases announcing a slate of hires.
Much of it had to do with the eloquence of those newly chosen leaders in the district’s dispatches.
Northside Middle School Principal Jim Still, who was tapped as the next director at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center, had this to say about his new gig:
“I’m honored to be selected to lead our County’s Technology Center. I look forward to working with the students, staff, school, and business community at the Technology Center. Our goal is to continue building upon the tremendous tradition of excellence that has been set at the Center. We will continue to strive on building positive relationships with our business partners to create meaningful and relevant work opportunities and experiences for our students.”
Ah, yes, wax poetic you silver-tongued-yet-officious administrator. With that caliber of provided prose, it’s easy to see that students will be in good hands.
Not to be outdone as king of the canned quote, incoming Northside Middle Principal Gary Stone pronounced:
“I’m honored to be selected to lead a school such as Northside. I look forward to working with the students, staff, and school community at Northside. Our goal is to continue building upon the tremendous tradition of excellence that has been set in academics, arts, and athletics. I’m confident that our collective efforts as a school will have a positive impact on the learning and the lives of our students.”
Wait. Was there an echo in here? Perhaps it’s a case of great minds thinking alike?
And Rico Salliewhite, who ascends to the role of Brewer Middle School principal from an assistant principal post at McCormick High, had this to say about his elevation: “I’m honored to be selected as the Principal for Brewer Middle School.”
You see where this is going. He looks forward to working with yadda yadda yadda, will continue a “tremendous tradition of excellence,” uh-huh, and he’s “confident that our collective efforts will have a positive impact on student achievement and the lives of our students.”
Wow. In the words of baseball great Yogi Berra — or was it a new District 50 hire? — “It’s like deja vu all over again.”
One must wonder if perhaps these aren’t actually the words of these three fine educators, but maybe they instead came from someone in PR who churns out news release after news release.
But how long has this been going on?
Before last week’s announcements, there were at least 11 times when an incoming District 50 administrator was quoted as being “confident that our collective efforts ... will have a positive impact on the learning and lives of our students,” going back to at least 2014. Yes, that’s a total of at least 14 times in eight years.
And those crafted comments aren’t the only time when District 50 decided something was worth repeating, either.
Last week, Superintendent Steve Glenn called Still an “outstanding educator” who “has a proven track record of achieving success,” adding that Still’s “rapport with teachers and familiarity with our district is an added bonus.”
What about other announced appointments from last week?
Glenn is alleged to have said the exact same words about Stone.
Digging through the Index-Journal’s archives revealed at least three other times when the district’s chief reportedly boasted that a hire’s “rapport with teachers and familiarity with our district is an added bonus,” with the first attributed to retired Superintendent Darrell Johnson.
That’s a total of at least five since 2017. Since we often scrub released quotes before publishing non-bylined stories, there’s no telling how many more times the district inserted a different name into the same quote.
I guess no one can accuse District 50 of dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum.
Listen, I work in a profession where we’re told you can’t plagiarize yourself, and there are more than a few instances when it would be inaccurate to describe the content we crank as “creative.” If you compared dozens of basic arrest or fatal crash stories that have appeared in our pages, you’d find them all but formulaic. And sometimes it’s best to use vetted words to describe something in ongoing coverage instead of crafting something new for each story at the risk of inserting an error.
No one in our newsroom would assume that those quoted in most news releases ever actually uttered the words attributed to them. Still, I know I’m a bit surprised at how prolific this practice seems to be from the district.
I guess if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, this is a tremendous display of self-love.