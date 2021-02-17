After reading “Uncovered” by the Post and Courier’s watchdog and public service team, I was disappointed — and not by the reporting.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Charleston newspaper committed more than 8,000 words of accountability journalism that shed light on a number of questionable practices at some of the state’s public utilities. If you haven’t read the stories, which the P&C published on Sunday and the Index-Journal was thankfully able to include in Tuesday’s edition, it is worth the time to peruse.
No, I felt let down by my gas company, Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority, and the elected city officials who serve on that board. (Note: While I work in Greenwood, my wife works in Spartanburg, so we split the difference and live in Clinton.)
Here is an excerpt from that report:
During the past five years, the agency spent more than $337,000 on its board retreats, dinners, parties and Christmas gifts, records show.
That includes a $57,000 stay at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island in 2016 and a $47,000 meeting in 2017 at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
It includes a trip back to the ocean in 2018, this time at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a five-star resort upriver from Hilton Head Island. “A Classic Southern Escape,” the resort’s website says, noting its eight restaurants and Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course.
Payments to the hotel exceeded $44,000. That’s more than what the average household in Newberry earns in a year.
And that $44,000 didn’t include “training” swag: the $1,742 spent on 13 blue “fringe blankets” and the $826 for 13 “ole big boy” oyster knives by Carolina Shuckers.
Lastly, in 2019, Clinton Newberry officials went to the Old Edwards Inn, the same luxury resort in Highlands the folks from Fort Hill enjoyed. Their hotel bill eclipsed $31,000, including $3,234 spent at Acorn’s, a woman’s clothing boutique at the inn. It’s unclear what was purchased. The agency wasn’t able to provide receipts or an explanation about what these public officials received.
In addition to that spending, The Post and Courier learned Clinton Newberry board members received discounts on merchandise the agency sells, such as gas logs. The agency waives the 15% markup on such items that customers would pay and provides free installation — instead of the $50 to $70 per hour typically charged for labor.
Now, I understand employees getting discounts. Not only is it an additional benefit for their hard work, it also makes them more invested in the service they provide. I am unsure, however, why this benefit would be extended to board members, especially the six who serve as mayors and council members in Clinton and Newberry. Elected officials shouldn’t get something extra of value that isn’t readily known to voters.
And while the board defended its six-figure travel costs as needed for training on “highly technical information” associated with distributing natural gas, it is unclear to me from reading Clinton Newberry’s full response why board members need such a detailed working knowledge of the industry when the agency has professionals on staff who run the authority’s day-to-day business. Even if that training is needed, spending thousands at boutiques seems excessive on its face and is difficult to defend when the receipts are conspicuously missing.
I suspect this has flown under the radar because gas bills aren’t typically high, and when spread across the bills of more than 13,000 customers for 60 months, it comes out to less than 50 cents a bill. I myself have never been unhappy with my gas bill. At the coldest point this winter, my total owed approached $100 — a rarity in the more than four years I have been a customer.
So long as bills stay low, I imagine the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority meeting room is nearly devoid of residents who want to watch every vote and see how every dollar is spent. Yet because the board votes at open meetings, regardless of whether anyone else is in attendance, it contends every decision of the board was made in public.
If the utility does want to be transparent with its customers, it has a powerful tool at its disposal: the World Wide Web.
In a day when most things are available via the internet, meeting minutes and agendas should be archived online for any member of the public to see. Financial documents such as budgets, bank account statements and credit card bills can easily be posted on the web as well. Heck, school districts are already required to have such financial transparency, and it would not surprise me if lawmakers extended that mandate to the state’s natural gas authorities after Sunday’s report.
It wouldn’t be bad, either, for the agency to livestream its meetings and store recordings of past meetings online, after all, these are a far better representation of what a public body discussed than any set of minutes.
There are more than 337,000 reasons why I know the resources are there for Clinton Newberry to house this information online, and the only compelling reason to keep that information off its website is the discomfort that comes when someone can scrutinize the bill for your next hotel stay.