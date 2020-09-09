”Our children are raised being afraid of having bones attached to their meat. That’s where meat comes from. It grows on bones.”
Deploying his soaring rhetoric before a municipal board in Nebraska, Ander Christensen made it clear he wants local authorities to act quickly to ground a public nuisance.
He pleaded with Lincoln City Council members to act for the sake of their children.
The menace: Boneless chicken wings.
Instead of allowing local restaurateurs to spread a lie — these morsels are just sauce-covered breast meat that were never used to propel a creature skyward — he insisted the council should force menus to advertise honestly. He suggested a few names: “buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders, saucy nugs or trash.”
His message got off the ground after that Aug. 31 meeting and has made the rounds on social media. That’s where I encountered this bespectacled man with long hair — as someone who hasn’t been clipped since the pandemic started, I’m not judging — who some herald as a hero.
While I think we all appreciate having something light to discuss that has nothing to do with politics or pandemic, I’m not on the saucy nug train.
In our crazy language in which we drive on a parkway, park on a driveway and call an all-beef patty between two buns a hamburger, I am not offended by someone proclaiming that sauce-laden McNuggets are somehow “boneless wings.”
It’s because the term “wings” has become synonymous with that style of serving wings. That is to say, advertisements for wings generally aren’t promoting chicken of the breaded and fried variety, nor does it refer to when those same appendages are roasted or otherwise prepared.
Instead, the term references Buffalo wings — they come from chicken, not bison — that are typically deep-fried without breading, then tossed in hot sauce.
As for the “boneless” portion, it’s marketing. Nuggets are what your kid gets when you hit up a drive-thru or go into a pre-COVID play place. And children munch on tenders when not at fast-food joints while adults have steak or heaps of pasta. Wings sound like something a grown-up can eat while drinking beer —with or without bones.
And regardless of whether these vehicles for ranch dressing are called boneless wings, saucy nugs or by some other moniker, I imagine people will eat them just the same.
Anyway, it’s mealtime and I have to eat. Non-offensive, politically correct poultry something-or-another, here I come!
Disclaimer: This column was not sponsored by the boneless chicken wing industrial complex. Please ignore the sauce stains on the author’s keyboard.