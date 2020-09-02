The present is bleak. If the other side wins, our future is bleaker. They will cause irreparable harm to our nation, our culture, our democracy. The only way to save our nation is to vote for our side.
In 2020, the year of pandemic and civil unrest, both major U.S. political parties are using some variation of that message as we seem to grow ever more divided as a nation.
And that partisanship can be linked to a growing number of violent outbursts, including a man charged with shooting near Trump supporters last week in Fort Mill, a 17-year-old accused of killing two Black Lives Matter protesters and injuring a third in Kebosha, Wisconsin, and police investigating the shooting death of a conservative activist. While there is a criminal process that needs to play out in determining criminal culpability, it is exceedingly clear that our politics is playing a role.
Our growing polarization reminds me of the apprehensiveness George Washington, our first president, had toward political parties. Here is an excerpt from his farewell address:
This spirit, unfortunately, is inseparable from our nature, having its root in the strongest passions of the human mind. It exists under different shapes in all governments, more or less stifled, controlled, or repressed; but, in those of the popular form, it is seen in its greatest rankness, and is truly their worst enemy.
The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries, which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty.
Without looking forward to an extremity of this kind, (which nevertheless ought not to be entirely out of sight,) the common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it.
It serves always to distract the Public Councils, and enfeeble the Public Administration. It agitates the Community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which find a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.
There is real wisdom beneath his cynicism, and the truth in his words is evident today.
At the same time, we can’t just ditch political parties. They exist out of necessity. It would be all but impossible for the 435 voting members of Congress and 100 senators to write laws if there were no underlying coalitions and foundation of thought. And while some don’t fit neatly into one of the current major parties, some do and are well represented within the current party structure.
So what do we do? We need to embrace civility. We can and should disagree without being demeaning or violent. If we can’t, we are headed toward a bleaker tomorrow, regardless of who wins in November.