Dr. Matthew Logan is about six months into his tenure as president and CEO of Self Regional Medical Center, and he spoke optimistically about the hospital system’s future at Tuesday’s “Medically Speaking” talk.
The Medically Speaking series provides insight into the health services and partnerships Self has in the Lakelands. The Self Regional Healthcare Foundation partnered with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to host and sell tickets to these talks, the first of which featured Logan giving some history and an update on the hospital system’s work and programs on offer.
Self serves about 250,000 residents in its seven-county service area: Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, McCormick, Saluda, Edgefield and Newberry counties. It partners with regional organizations such as Edgefield County Hospital, Lander University and Piedmont Technical College to offer a range of services throughout the area.
“It is crazy how much it costs to run a hospital system,” Logan said. “It costs $1,297,548 a day to run the hospital. That is a lot of money.”
In 2015, that figure was at about $875,000 a day. The cost of labor, equipment and services has increased over time, Logan said. More than 445,000 patients visit Self’s physician practices per year, and more than 54,300 emergency room visits a year — about the same as what MUSC sees in its emergency room annually.
To meet that need, Self has 2,910 employees as the largest employer in its seven-county area. The increase in salary and wages to keep quality staff employed during the coronavirus pandemic was a fixed cost that couldn’t be reduced, but Logan said hospital staff work internally and with other regional health care partners to balance costs and revenues to keep the price of care down. Self hasn’t increased prices in eight years, Logan said.
“Once you’ve covered the fixed costs, incremental increases is where you can make some money to cover the cost for the care of those who might not have the money,” Logan said. “We’ve joined with Edgefield and we draw more market from those areas. So we’re not necessarily providing more care in general to the individual, but serving more population, which allows us to cover the fixed costs.”
“This is a community hospital, it’s your hospital. This is not a for-profit system, we’re not here to make millions of millions of dollars and buy every hospital system in the state,” he said. “We want to provide high-quality care to your community and the communities we serve.”
Self was built after a tornado in 1944 destroyed the old Greenwood hospital. James C. Self, head of Greenwood Mills, sought to build a state-of-the-art hospital, and in 1951 Self Memorial Hospital opened as the state’s first air-conditioned hospital. It cost $4 million to build; Logan said that’s the cost of an MRI scanner today, not accounting for inflation.
Logan quoted a speech given by William Klauber Jr., the first radiologist to work at Self.
“Self Memorial is a fine hospital, and it is yours. By working together we can make it a better place for the patient, and for us and for the future,” Logan quoted Klauber.
Klauber praised the work done by maintenance, grounds staff and other workers who don’t provide medical care. He emphasized that all staff members are involved in a patient’s care because creating an atmosphere of support helps offer more comfortable care.
“I think it’s important we think about some of those things Dr. Klauber talked about,” Logan said. “We want to be a great place to be, a great place to get care, we want to be the preeminent hospital system in South Carolina. We want people to get as good a care here in Greenwood as they can get anywhere in the country.”
To that end, Self is gearing up to set up their Da Vinci surgery robots, equipment that allows for robot-assisted surgeries. Hospital staff purchased the equipment and will set it up in an operating room. Logan said a head surgeon is aiming for mid-June for the first robotic surgery.
That system will also help a newly hired urologist, who will allow the hospital to offer surgical treatment options for prostate cancer patients who now only have radiation and chemotherapy treatments at Self.
Logan said while they expand treatment options, he’s also working to fill key leadership positions that saw shifting when former CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer retired. Likewise, staff is working to improve personnel relations and re-prioritize the patient experience as the hospital comes out of the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s also a renewed focus on community health, as Self has hired Dr. Selynto Anderson as its first vice president of community health and health equity. His role is to connect with communities and bring healthcare to where patients are, rather than waiting on them to come to the hospital. He’s secured more than $500,000 to help assist with opiate abuse and other community health concerns.
“We want to help people get plugged into the health care system,” Logan said. “We know we have a lot of diabetes, a lot of high blood pressure and we have too much cancer in our area. A lot of that can be mitigated by screening and early treatment.”
The emergency department is being renovated, with the bulk of the work starting in July and expected to last about 18 months. The hospital is focusing on expanding its “centers of excellence” — combining multiple services that together provide greater patient care, like uniting cardiovascular surgery, cardiology and ultrasound services for heart patients in one place.