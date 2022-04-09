McCORMICK — Growth for transportation service in Abbeville County is more akin to the tortoise than the hare. That’s just fine with Becky Powell, executive director of McCormick Area Transit, or MAT trans.
MAT Trans expanded service into Abbeville County in October. The McCormick County-based service also expanded into Greenwood County last year and serves residents in Edgefield, Aiken and Augusta.
It operates on a free demand-response system, where people call MAT Trans’ office to schedule a time and place for pick-ups and drop-offs. The service has one vehicle that stays in Abbeville Monday through Friday. One driver is slated for Abbeville, along with a secondary for backup. Two other drivers are available to work on a part-time basis.
By March, the Abbeville service saw up to 45 passengers and 85 roundtrips a month, Powell said.
Upon starting, MAT Trans received calls from two or three passengers to request information about the service. Now, it gets more than 30 calls a day, she said.
Powell admitted she was hoping to see more ridership in Abbeville County by now, but she is not disappointed in the number.
“It takes time to build a public transportation system and it takes time to build ridership,” Powell said.
Ridership in Abbeville has grown in stages. It jumped from zero to 30 riders, then to the mid-40s, according to Powell.
“I’m excited about the 45. It’s just we would like to see it grow,” she said.
Response from riders has been favorable. Some have talked about the system giving them their independence back. They said they don’t have to call their children to come from other counties to drive them.
Most riders use MAT Trans for one of two destinations: medical offices and Ingles.
“In most rural areas, public transportation systems encourage community members to attend scheduled doctors’ appointments, pick up medications, and shop for healthier foods by having access to grocery stores. Abbeville is no different,” said Amanda Morgan, Community Health, Wellness and Outreach Director for Abbeville Area Medical Center.
“Community members who live in rural areas travel over 30% more than those in urban areas, primarily because the services they need are located in those larger urban areas,” she said. “Having the MAT Trans system in our county has definitely benefitted the health of our community by providing a means for access to basic services that are vital to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”
Perhaps the biggest change is MAT Trans providing service in Abbeville all week. Originally, the plan was to provide service in Abbeville, Due West and Calhoun Falls on specific days of the week. Powell said that was restrictive for potential riders.
When serving specific towns on specific days, MAT Trans would go several days in that town and not have a single rider, she said. By opening up, MAT Trans has increased the potential number of riders. Powell said MAT Trans couldn’t justify spending grant funds for no riders. “We need as many people on the bus as we can.”
That need prompted another change: cancellation of a Big Circle service, which would have linked the Abbeville system with Anderson County’s transit system. Powell said there was no demand in Abbeville for the service. A transfer service linking Abbeville’s program with Greenwood County’s transit system, however, has already seen passengers.
MAT Trans started publicizing the transfer service to Greenwood in March, she said, adding that word of mouth is starting to take effect.
Greenwood County’s system has seen explosive growth, which she attributed to concentrating on a small area of service, then expanding. Powell said it will happen in Abbeville as well.
That is one of the hopes for a roundtable discussion Powell expects to have in Abbeville in late May or early June. The goal is to bring together businesses, industries, attorneys, the chamber of commerce and people in a meet-and-greet format to discuss how the transit system will move on and how to drum up matching funds for government grants to assure MAT Trans’ service into 2023.
Grant funding is structured as a 50-50 match, Powell said, with the state Department of Transportation paying half and the county paying the other half.
The goal is not to raise taxes, she said. The current grant funding cycle ends in December. The next cycle will be for a $150,000 grant from the DOT. The local matching would have to be $150,000, for a total of $300,000.
Matches can be from governments, businesses, hospitals, even individuals, Powell said. The system may begin charging riders next year.
There is nothing in the county’s budget process for MAT Trans funding, said County Director David Garner. He is uncertain whether the county council has received a formal request for funds. Any funding will be the council’s decision.
“The city is evaluating how best to maintain current services in the coming year amidst inflation and the major increase in the costs of goods and services across the board,” Mike Clary, Abbeville’s deputy administrative officer, said in an email. “The city currently does not have plans to fund any additional programs or services in the upcoming budget year.”
Two factors affecting MAT Trans’ growth are shipping woes and gas prices.
MAT Trans ordered three vehicles in December 2019, Powell said. It still hasn’t received them. The agency received notice that is won’t get them for up to three more years because of the chip shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, MAT Trans’ staff is doing as much preventative maintenance as possible.
“It’s not just us. Everybody is faced with the same situation,” she said.
In the transit business, you can’t stop at a Chevy dealership and buy a vehicle. Vehicles have to meet certain criteria with the Americans with Disabilities Act on accessibility. Powell said those kinds of vehicles are not sitting on a lot.
On the plus side, Powell said rising fuel costs are increasing ridership.
“It’s hard to leave the car in the driveway and let someone do the driving for you when you’re used to that independence,” she said.
Attendees at meetings have expressed satisfaction that the system exists. Often, people didn’t realize how much of a need there was for a transit system.
“I encourage people to pick up the phone, call us, and leave the driving to us,” Powell said.