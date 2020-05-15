Mathis Road will soon be reopened for vehicle traffic.
During the status report section of the Greenwood County Transportation Committee meeting on Thursday, Greenwood County Engineer Robert Russian gave an update on county road projects.
The Mathis Road project, which has taken almost two years to complete, is about to have the guardrail installed and the roadway prepared for paving. The road is expected to reopen June 6.
This section of Mathis Road is off the 72 bypass near the Walmart Supercenter between Connors Drive and Cobb Road.
Russian said the project is set to be completed under budget.
The committee also approved an addition of a road to the City of Greenwood’s 2019-20 list. Because the bids on resurfacing and preserving the roads on the list came in below the allotted amount, the city asked that Lupo Drive be added.
After the addition of Lupo Drive, Russian said the city will still use less money than originally allocated.
The committee was also presented a list of roads to consider funding for the next year from Greenwood County, the City of Greenwood, SCDOT and the Town of Ninety Six.
Russian also presented a letter from state Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall advising county transportation committees that the April, May and June funds from gas tax would be delayed until July. The Department of Revenue allowed businesses to wait until June to send those payments.
Russian said he is not concerned about the delay.
“The committee has a healthy fund balance,” he said.