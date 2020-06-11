Mathis Road was scheduled to reopen Saturday but more setbacks, which have plagued the project, have caused another delay in the road’s reopening.
Greenwood County Engineer Rob Russian said the opening of the road has been pushed back two weeks. He said the amount of rain that has fallen in the past few weeks caused the delay.
The first course of pavement was scheduled to be installed this week, weather permitting.
“The final course of pavement is scheduled to be installed later next week,” Russian said.
This section of Mathis Road between Connors Drive and Cobb Road near the Walmart Supercenter off the 72 bypass has been closed for two years.
Officials have blamed increased rainfall for the delays in construction.
No specific date was given for the reopening the road.