Work continues on the project at Mathis Road. Having been closed for nearly two years, work crews are continuing to repair the road to get it operational.
“The culvert itself has been installed but there is a lot of finish work yet to be done such as backfill, rip rap, utility and road work,” Greenwood County Engineer Robert Russian said.
Russian cites rain as a major factor in the project progressing slowly.
“The job site is very wet and muddy right now,” Russian said.
He projects that it will be a few more weeks before a target date for reopening can be announced.
The road closure is between Connors Drive and Cobb Road.