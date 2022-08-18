Mat Trans 01
The MAT Trans public transportation program is the result of cooperation between McCormick, Greenwood and Abbeville County officials with a longstanding medical transport service in McCormick. From left are Toby Chappell, Steffanie Dorn, Columbus Stephens, Becky Powell-Moon, Mamie Yeldell, Beth Gable, Oscar New, Johnnie Briggs, Josh Bentley, Bryan Powell and David Garner.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

With a trophy in hand, Lakelands officials are confident they’ve proven the success of MAT Trans, the multi-county public transportation service provided through McCormick Area Transit.

At Tuesday’s Greenwood County Council meeting, Chairperson Chuck Moates showed off the honorable mention award McCormick, Greenwood and Abbeville counties received from the state Association of Counties for their collaboration with MAT Trans.

