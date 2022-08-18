With a trophy in hand, Lakelands officials are confident they’ve proven the success of MAT Trans, the multi-county public transportation service provided through McCormick Area Transit.
At Tuesday’s Greenwood County Council meeting, Chairperson Chuck Moates showed off the honorable mention award McCormick, Greenwood and Abbeville counties received from the state Association of Counties for their collaboration with MAT Trans.
McCormick Area Transit started in 1972 as a senior transport service, but the rides offered in Greenwood through a state Department of Transportation grant-funded partnership started in July 2021. Since then it’s grown from about 90 trips a month to more than 700, and has expanded to include parts of Abbeville.
“Public transportation has always been a point of discussion in Abbeville, with MasterCare, MAT Trans and other medical transportation services,” Abbeville County Director David Garner said. “It was always cost prohibitive to start a service. It was never something county council thought we would have any financial capability to do.”
MAT Trans offers $1, one-way rides in all three counties. The routes cover a limited area, but offer transportation for medical appointments, employment, shopping and other essential services. Though one time it was a service exclusive to seniors looking for non-emergency medical transport, McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said it was a way to build the small county’s footprint.
“If you look at it geographically, we’re the smallest county in the Upper Savannah region,” Stephens said. “Small as we are, we do not have the resources. We do not have a hospital, so we do have to transport people outside of our region.”
Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn worked with MAT Trans Executive Director Becky Powell-Moon to coordinate the partnerships. Dorn said the MAT staff gave her everything she needed to manage the project, with each county pitching in to help manage routes in their backyards.
But expanding a public transportation service amid an auto manufacturing drought hasn’t been easy.
“I’ll be honest, it was scary in the beginning,” said Josh Bentley, associate director at MAT Trans. “But we’ve grown, we have. We’ve got more vehicles in, we have more drivers in place.”
Managing the fleet of vehicles has been the hardest element. Bryan Powell has been involved in trying to order new vehicles and maintain the fleet they have.
“Pretty much our entire fleet is getting close to replacement because of DOT,” he said. “Of course we’ve placed orders, but our order got canceled.”
An ongoing microchip shortage has put their replacement vehicles up to five years out, and Powell-Moon said an order MAT Trans placed in 2019 was finally canceled last month. The Federal Transit Administration is reviewing what vehicles can be used for public transportation services, and Powell-Moon said she’s hoping that will open up the option of having smaller vehicles supplement the current buses.
“In the meantime, we’ve started purchasing smaller vehicles that can accommodate up to three passengers,” she said.
At Tuesday’s Greenwood County Council meeting, Dorn asked council to consider the future of MAT Trans and possible expansion of services. Powell-Moon said if that’s going to happen, it has to be done smartly. Staff will research to see where and when their peak ridership is, and find lulls in the day where they might expand the area covered by the transportation service during those hours.
“Owning a vehicle is very expensive, especially now due to gas prices,” Powell said. “Take an older couple or older person, they can now get rid of their vehicle and use our service.”
Garner said he knew of a woman who could no longer drive herself around, and was relying on taxis or family members to help her travel around town. He said the MAT Trans partnership provides an essential service for people with limited transportation options, and there’s a desire by everyone involved to expand in a sustainable way.
“It’s more than just a job for everybody involved in MAT,” Dorn said. “As someone with transportation, it’s hard to understand this need that people have, but to know that now somebody doesn’t have to worry about paying for their medication because they have to pay to get their car fixed. ... They are the reason why I think all of us will continue to push to make that better.”
For the counties involved, it would cost millions to replicate the services MAT Trans is able to provide. This partnership proved the usefulness of regional cooperation, which is why the state Association of Counties gave it an honorable mention at its annual conference for the Barret Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.
Garner said the service helps ease the load of non-emergency EMS transportation, and Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said the unsung benefit is economic development. There’s a percentage of people unable to join the workforce because of lack of transportation, and this service offers them a way to get to work.
“What’s next? I think to me, that’s the exciting part,” Chappell said. “I think the economic development aspect of what Becky does is one of the understated elements of this.”