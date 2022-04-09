Cancer didn’t stop Sue Tucker, nor did the stints in her heart.
But when her medical troubles threatened her mobility, she worried about how she’d make it to her appointments.
At 82, Tucker has been through a lot. She braved heart procedures in the early 2000s, then a routine check in 2012 found a lump in her chest.
“The radiation, somehow it messed up my legs. I’ll just be walking around and they’ll just give out on me,” Tucker said. “After the second time driving and my legs would just freeze up and wouldn’t do nothing, I decided right then I wasn’t doing any more driving. I’m not putting anyone else in danger.”
A friend helped drive her to medical appointments, but when they moved Tucker was struggling to find another option. Then she read about McCormick Area Transit in the Index-Journal.
MAT Trans started in 1972 as a senior transport service, providing medical transportation. Housed at the McCormick County Senior Center at 1421 S. Main St., McCormick, MAT Trans started its public transportation contracts in 2006, after grants and funding started to dwindle.
“It gave us extra money that could defray some of the costs we were facing every year, plus it gave us the option to provide transportation to everybody,” said Becky Powell, MAT Trans and senior center executive director. “We went from basically nine vehicles to now we have 25.”
Powell has served as executive director since 2003. As a girl, she said she’d visit with he grandparents in Liberty during breaks from school, and her grandmother would go to the local senior center for services and to volunteer. Powell developed a passion for helping those in need there and now provides those services for seniors in her community.
“It gave my grandmother her independence, her freedom to do what she needed to do,” she said. “That’s what MAT Trans is all about. It’s all about access. Access to the services and programs people need.”
MAT Trans is a private nonprofit that receives some of its funding from the state Department of Transportation and local counties, along with other contracts and grants. Everyday drivers ferry passengers to doctors’ appointments, groceries, pharmacies, banks, work, school and to stores for essential shopping.
Josh Bentley heads transportation and serves as Powell’s associate director. With an earpiece in, Bentley helps take calls all day alongside his two dispatchers. He’s worked in transportation about a year and a half. On a spreadsheet, he schedules and adjusts ride appointments throughout each day.
“I urge all of the folks I transport to call as much in advance as possible,” he said. “We’ve been around, we’ve been in the news, we’ve been on the internet and all over social media, and there’s still people who don’t know about us. But we’re growing.”
In July, MAT Trans took on a contract to provide public transportation for Greenwood County. The service is backed by a Department of Transportation grant, and the need for public transportation was something Greenwood County had been looking at for decades, said county Treasurer Steffanie Dorn.
“For 20 years we had been studying this and everybody had been saying we need transportation in Greenwood County, then DOT stepped up and said, ‘We’ll give you some money,’” Dorn said. “It just sort of languished.”
But she and other county staff met with Powell and toured the MAT Trans facility. After returning to Greenwood County Council, she had the green light to move forward on building a public transportation program in January 2021. It took until July to get things up and running.
The program initially covered a 2.5-mile radius from the county courthouse, with trips limited to medical and other essential trips. The service has expanded and has a current radius of 4 miles, with more destinations available. It costs $1 for a trip on the MAT Trans buses.
“It started off kind of slow, but even as slow as it seemed Becky said, ‘This is great, these numbers are great for your first month,’” Dorn said.
From more than 30 trips a month at its start, the service soon expanded to include trips for employment. July saw 90 trips, but by February they were handling more than 700 trips a month.
“It was pretty early on that we started with one of the dialysis patients, making trips for that,” Dorn said. “And just recently we started with one of the cancer patients going to treatment.”
Dorn said there’s another passenger from Saluda who is staying with a relative in Greenwood to get access to a Piedmont Technical College only offered at the local campus. She was taking a taxi to and from campus until MAT Trans offered a cheaper solution.
“Those are the stories that just make every piece of paper we have to push related to this worth every bit of effort, because as I’ve said over and over — though it’s not something I’ve ever had to face, fortunately — you soon realize how many people do face this challenge,” Dorn said. “Not just how do I get to a friend’s house, but how do I get to work? How do I make sure that my health is taken care of, or my children’s health is taken care of when I can’t get to a doctor? It’s a challenge a lot of us don’t face.”
Tucker, who relies on MAT Trans for her doctor’s appointments, said each driver is helpful and accommodating. She offered to pay more than the $1 fare, but the drivers wouldn’t let her. They help her into the van and offer wheelchair access.
“I have been using them at least six to eight months, they have been great. If there’s bad weather they’ll call me and tell me to stay inside; they’ll call me when it’s outside,” she said. “I would recommend them to anybody. It’s a safe way to get to your appointments.”
Providing this service takes work. The phones start ringing first thing in the morning, Bentley said, and with just him and two dispatchers to take them they stay busy all day. They have 14 drivers and one trainer, and have been looking to hire additional drivers. Drivers go through drug and alcohol screenings, defensive driving training, passenger assistance and sensitivity training. Their 15 vehicles have to be maintained because it’s not easy buying new vans that meet federal accessibility standards.
“If I’ve got a vehicle down, then I have a driver down, too,” Bentley said. “We can’t get a new vehicle for a while. COVID put everything on a standstill — manufacturers just aren’t making them fast enough to meet demand.
“In Greenwood County, they’re wanting us to expand more, but I hate to say it: I just don’t have the drivers or the vehicles.”
Dorn said her ultimate goal is to provide transportation services throughout Greenwood County, especially in the county’s towns. She realizes that growth isn’t likely to happen soon — she expects the program will remain at its current level through the 2023 fiscal year. Gas prices play a role in the program’s success too. The county was paying MAT Trans a rate of $10 per trip, but when gas prices spiked they were paying $15 a trip.
There’s hope, Dorn said, that after a few successful years the program can garner more grant money from state and federal agencies, as well as funding from corporate partners. She’s working with area employers in the hopes of setting up group transit for employees, but it might be fiscal year 2024 before that comes into play.
Powell said she knows growth has to be tempered, but she’s excited about MAT Trans’ future. She hopes people will use the service, and realize the $1 fare is their way of buying into the concept of a local public transportation service.
“That sour mission, and that’s how we do business,” she said. “Everything we do, every dollar we earn goes back into meals, transportation and senior services.”