Greenwood will get a taste of the Masters Tournament next week with Masters Monday at the Market.
The event, organized by Uptown Greenwood, will be a night market with food and craft vendors, live music, drinks, prize giveaways and a golf simulator for people who want to hit a few practice shots.
The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Uptown Market, kicking off the week leading up to the Masters. Night markets combine the excitement of bringing out vendors to the Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue with the fun of live music with food and drink, said Gibson Hill, city events and market coordinator.
“It’s exciting to create these opportunities not only for people to come out, but these artisans, this is how they feed their families — these vendors and the musicians,” Hill said.
The event harnesses the excitement surrounding the Masters Tournament in Augusta, which has for years served as an economic boon for Greenwood, said tourism head and Visit Greenwood Executive Director Kelly McWhorter.
“We feel like it’s a great way to introduce Greenwood to some of the people who are here for the Masters,” she said. “We saw a drop in lodging from the tournament in 2020 and 2021, when they didn’t have a traditional Masters ... They had it, but it was very abbreviated. I don’t think Greenwood saw as much of a benefit from that.”
In the past, as hotels in Augusta fill up, Masters attendees would gravitate toward lodging in Greenwood, McWhorter said. She expects overflow traffic to start hitting Greenwood as early as Sunday and Monday, and for people to stay in the area through the final round on April 10.
Augusta has increased its lodging options in the past years, she said, so she’s not sure how many people will be staying in Greenwood compared to the years prior to COVID-19.
In addition to an event that creates local attractions, McWhorter said her staff is working to advertise directly to Masters attendees. She said Visit Greenwood is using “geofencing” marketing, which targets people within a geographic area using their mobile devices. People browsing the internet on mobile devices within a few miles of the Masters will see advertisements directing them to golfing options in the Greenwood area.
“We’ve experimented with advertising directly to people at the Masters before, but this is trackable data that our advertiser will be able to share,” she said.
The metrics advertisers get from this campaign will help inform future advertising and marketing efforts, McWhorter said.