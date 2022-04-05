Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Acoustic duo Tracie and Byron played renditions of classic rock hits at the Masters Monday at the Market event, an outdoor gathering on Maxwell Avenue drumming up excitement for the Masters Tournament.
Masters Monday at the Market sought to tap into some of the excitement about the Masters Tournament in Augusta by giving guests the chance to enjoy live entertainment, food and craft shopping.
The event, organized by Uptown Greenwood and Visit Greenwood, brought families out for an evening of fun along Maxwell Avenue. Guests brought lawn chairs out to the courtyard beside the Uptown Market, where acoustic duo Tracie and Byron played classic rock tunes. Nearby, a barbecue truck offered sandwich plates, barbecue nachos and other treats; cold beer was flowing at a nearby vendor table.
On the lawn beside the concert, children and parents teed off from practice mats into nets — 6-year-old Crawford had great follow-through, but her dad helped her work on her backswing.
“People are exited coming out, we’re seeing people we haven’t always seen before,” said Gibson Hill, Greenwood events and market coordinator. “Our goal is to have something for everyone.”
Under the market’s roof, city staff set up a projector screen with a virtual golf simulator, so people could play a few holes on a digital green. Beside them, rows of vendors sold craft goods and artwork while visitors browsed the tables.
