Greenwood’s hoping people at the Masters are hungry.
Each year, Greenwood’s tourism arm Discover Greenwood advertises the community to attendees at the Masters Tournament. This year’s campaign — the second using geofencing technology to target ads — is focused on the diversity available in Greenwood’s culinary scene.
“We kicked off the culinary campaign in the winter, and our plan was to carry it through the Masters,” said Kelly McWhorter, Discover Greenwood executive director. “We wanted to say hey, you should come to Greenwood and eat at one of our diverse restaurants.”
Last year marked the first Masters tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic began when it wasn’t canceled or delayed, and Greenwood launched its first geofencing ad campaign then. Using GPS mapping to target specific locations meant people who were at and near the Masters tournament received advertising for Greenwood’s golf options in 2021.
The campaign cost about $1,200 and convinced 331 users to click through to the ad. The engagement rate for these ads was more than 15%; McWhorter said 10-12% is what’s typically expected.
Each year, Greenwood sees hotels and restaurants benefit from the overflow in Augusta. A $1 million economic impact from this is “completely achievable” this year, McWhorter said. Hotel and restaurant managers have already told her that they’ve been busy, booked full and crowded this week already.
“I’m expecting our reach to be even broader this year, we expanded the boundaries of the campaign this year,” she said. “We want people to know when they get out of Augusta, they have a great place to visit not too far away.”
