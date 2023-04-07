Greenwood’s hoping people at the Masters are hungry.

Each year, Greenwood’s tourism arm Discover Greenwood advertises the community to attendees at the Masters Tournament. This year’s campaign — the second using geofencing technology to target ads — is focused on the diversity available in Greenwood’s culinary scene.

