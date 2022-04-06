From left, Gail Angus, Jan Coffey, Barry Edwards and Jennifer Goldman are among the Lakelands Master Gardeners contributing to the group’s plant sale Saturday, which will offer thousands of plants for sale.
From left, Gail Angus, Jan Coffey, Barry Edwards and Jennifer Goldman are among the Lakelands Master Gardeners contributing to the group’s plant sale Saturday, which will offer thousands of plants for sale.
Thousands of plants aren’t the only thing available to shoppers at the Lakelands Master Gardeners plant sale, they also offer their wealth of experience.
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, the local Master Gardeners will be selling hundreds of varieties of plants outside of their greenhouse at the Piedmont Agency on Aging’s offices. The greenhouse is behind 808 Emerald Road.
“When Park Seed stopped having their plant sales, I think we left the community lacking,” said Jan Coffey, a member of the Master Gardeners. “We really concentrate on pollinator plants, because we’re a Bee City, USA.”
Coffey said the Master Gardeners started growing many of the plants for sale in the fall inside a greenhouse. Each member is also asked to bring plants they’ve cultivated at home, adding variety to the plants on offer.
Coffey said she expects about 4,000 plants to go on sale, ranging from flowers and vegetables to young trees. While browsing, she said people can pick the master gardeners’ brains for tips and advice.
“You have an opportunity to ask a Master Gardener questions,” she said. “Our job is to continue learning and continue teaching.”