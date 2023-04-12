As the weather warms and gardens bloom, the Lakelands Master Gardeners are ready to offer their expertise at their annual plant sale.
The sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the greenhouse behind the Piedmont Agency on Aging, 808 Emerald Road, Greenwood.
With more than 80 members, the Lakelands master gardeners are a group of people who have graduated from the Clemson Extension Master Gardener Program. Each member brings plants as part of their membership to the annual sale — clippings from plants in their gardens, seeds they’ve cultivated and others, adding variety and a personal touch to the inventory.
Some of the plants also come from donations from the city’s horticulture department, letting master gardeners volunteer to trim plants that are getting too big on city property and propagate the clippings.
The funds from the plant sale support scholarships for people to attend the
program, as well as funding educational community activities and publications.
In the raised beds and greenhouse behind the Piedmont Agency on Aging, lush vegetation shows their hard work. Bees and butterflies fly between the stalks of vegetables, flowers and herbs.
“The reality of it is that even though we started the seeds ourselves and grew it, the gardeners bring in so many plants,” Ann Barklow said.
It’s not just the plants they bring, but their expertise. Each master gardener has a specialty: Some focus on local plants, others on gardening in low-water situations, while others focus on plants that can survive a broader range of temperatures.
Barklow has a passion for pollinators and native plants, while Melinda Dorn is bringing her experience growing flowers.
“I know people want easy-to-grow plants,” Dorn said. “Something interesting and different they can grow in their yards and bring in to have a bouquet for their house.”
Dorn is bringing cut flower kits — pollinator-friendly flowers selected for how easy they are to grow, accompanied by some tips on how and where to grow them, and how to clip them to enjoy those flowers indoors.
Education is the greatest resource the master gardeners have to offer. Missy Lowery said while people shop for plants, they can tap into master gardeners’ experience and knowledge to help them plan their gardens. Dale Smoak was an educator for nearly 40 years and said his favorite part of being a master gardener is getting to continue educating people.
“If you’re a member of master gardeners, our rule is at least 40 hours of education work in the community and you have to bring at least 10 plants to the master gardener sale,” she said. “More than anything else, this is the one event that brings all of our master gardeners together.”
