Republican incumbent state Sen. Shane Massey faces Democratic challenger Shirley A. Green Fayson in the Senate District 25 race.
The district covers portions of Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties.
Massey, 45, is married and has two children, and Fayson, 69, who is twice widowed, has five children.
Why are you running?Massey said he wants to work on education, infrastructure and economic development.
“There are other things I would like to work on, and I think I can be of benefit to our district and our state,” he said. “We’ve had some success and progress in those areas, but there are still things I think are important to do.”
Fayson said she has always voted, but she wanted to do more. She said South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robinson reached out to her to see if she wanted to run.
“I’ve always had something to say about the way things are for different people in the world,” Fayson said.
The state’s response
to the COVID-19 pandemicMassey said he thinks the state has made an attempt to try to balance public health and the need to keep the economy open and moving strongly during the pandemic.
“I’m sure there are disagreements about whether the state has gone too far one way or the other, but I think that’s the balance, which is to keep people working in a safe manner and to allow children to go back to school, but keep them safe,” he said. “There are certainly areas I think state leadership could have done a better job on, but I think that’s been the goal.”
Fayson said the government’s response to COVID has been “horrible,” and that she always knew something like this would happen.
“It’s not being handled right or all the people wouldn’t be dying,” she said. “I just think it’s terrible that we have no leader who could really handle it and do something about it. All these people who are getting sick are going to be living with it for years. I feel terrible for the people who lost their loved ones and children from this.”
The economy
during the pandemicMassey said there is no denying the state took a hit from COVID-19, but he said South Carolina has fared better than other states because of an already-strong economy.
“The good thing is that South Carolina was in much better shape as far as having money set aside than most other states,” he said. “South Carolina was in better shape on our unemployment trust fund than other states. The result of that has been that we have not had to borrow money to pay our unemployment claims. Most other states have. We have not had to cut anything from the budget. Most other states have.”
He said the state has done a good job of diversifying its economy during the past decade.
“Going forward, we have to make sure our children and our adults have the opportunity that they need to compete in a very competitive workforce,” Massey said.
Fayson said businesses have raised prices during the pandemic and made it hard on working people. She also said President Donald Trump has failed in getting the second round of stimulus checks in the hands of people who desperately need the money.
“People with lower-income wages cannot afford things,” Fayson said. “Groceries and everything are very high. Why would you do that if you’ve got a country that is in a crisis? I think it’s ridiculous. It’s like they put everything on the people. I know this guy who has to go to the food place to get groceries. He can’t afford all the groceries.”
The Heritage Act
in a time of social justiceThe Heritage Act forbids the removal from public property of war memorials or memorials for historic figures or events unless there is a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.
There have been calls by people, and groups such as Black Lives Matter, to remove Confederate monuments on public land.
Massey said he’s not interested in revisiting the Heritage Act.
“I think that’s a distraction, anyway,” he said. “The real issue is are we treating people fairly, and do people feel like they are part of the community. We need to try to help make sure our law enforcement agencies are more professionalized. We need to make sure officers have current and regular training so they are better equipped to respond to whatever the situation may be. I don’t think the Heritage Act is the issue or that it solves any of the issues. I’m more interested in getting at the real problems.”
Fayson said she thinks Confederate monuments on public lands should come down.
“Those statues were put up there for people that were for slavery, and they had slaves themselves,” she said. “That’s not representing us because that happened so long ago. In South Carolina, people are still prejudiced out here. When you go in a restaurant, they don’t wait on you first.”