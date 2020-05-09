Continuing the work of making government more transparent and change the way it does business is at the core of why state Sen. Shane Massey said he is running for reelection in Senate District 25.
“I think I’ve represented my district well,” the 44-year-old Senate majority leader said. “There are still some things that I told people that I want to accomplish that we’re still working on.”
First elected at age 32 in a special election, the seat it the only elected office Massey has sought.
While Massey has focused on transparency issues for much of his political career. He said he has tried to focus on how the state spends money and making the budget process more transparent.
“Sometimes I’m successful, sometimes I’m not,” Massey said.
Massey has been dealing with the Santee Cooper issue for the past three years, something that he wouldn’t have anticipated four years ago. However, this still remains an issue that he wants to continue to tackle.
He said the Legislature will take up redistricting next session.
“That’s an important issue: to make sure that rural South Carolina is represented,” Massey said.
He said he supports the SC Fetal Heartbeat bill that is on the Senate calendar. Had the Legislature not adjourned when it did because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said that bill probably would have been brought up for debate in late March.
Massey and his wife, Blair, have 2 children and attend Providence Baptist Church in Johnston.
In the June 9 primary, he will face fellow Republican Susan Swanson of North Augusta.
Swanson, 71, is the director of the Augusta Care Pregnancy Center in Augusta, Georgia. Swanson said she is against abortion and will fight to protect life.
“Life begins at conception and ends with natural death,” Swanson said.
She wants to change how judges are elected — lawmakers currently decide on judgeships — because she sees the system as corrupt. She pointed to the election of a legislator’s spouse to the bench as an example of what she wants to stop.
Swanson also wants to work on issues such as domestic violence and prison reform. She wants to end the process of allowing prisons to be administered from out of state companies.
Swanson is married and has three children and eight grandchildren. She attends Curtis Baptist Church in Augusta.
This is not her first campaign. She has previously ran for the Republican nomination for this seat in 1996 and 2004. She also ran for state House District 84 in 2010.
On the Democratic side, Shirley Green Fayson is running to win the SC Senate District 25 seat.
“I’ve always wanted to see if I could do something,” Fayson said. “I’ve always been politically involved in the Democratic Party.”
Fayson said watching Martin Luther King Jr. on television made her see the importance of the electoral process.
Although she just moved to South Carolina in 2009, she said her mother’s family is from Aiken County. Fayson said she speaks her mind and coworkers have often cautioned her not to because she is an African American woman in the South.
“They say ‘Don’t talk. Don’t talk back. Don’t do this and don’t do that,’” Fayson said.
Fayson says she is running because she is deeply troubled about violence and shootings.
“I was so surprised that people, young people, young black teenagers have guns,” Fayson said.
One of her top priorities is voter turnout.
“People are still not voting,” said Fayson. She said she is going to spend her time on the campaign working to get South Carolinians registered and finding ways to impress upon them the importance of voting.
Fayson, 69, has been married twice with her first husband dying in his 40s. She has five children and six grandchildren.
She will face the winner of the Republican primary on Nov. 3.
District 25 includes parts of Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties.