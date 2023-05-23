Mason Gary announces resignation
Buy Now

Abbeville County School District Superintendent Mason Gary announced Tuesday he is resigning from the district effective June 30. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Handshakes, hugs and sad faces greeted Abbeville County School District Superintendent Mason Gary following the board of trustees meeting Tuesday in which he announced his resignation.

Gary was visibly emotional by the end of the statement he read announcing that he is resigning effective June 30.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.