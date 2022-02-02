There’s nothing like a massacre to raise eyebrows.
Several might be raised at 2 p.m. Sunday when the 262nd anniversary of the Long Cane Massacre is commemorated at Lower Long Cane ARP Church in Troy.
“We try to protect the site. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Chip Tinsley, president of the Greenwood County Historical Society. “It’s so far back in the woods, unless you’re looking for it, it’s hard to find.”
He admitted people occasionally stumble onto the site.
After the presentation, attendees can proceed to the massacre site, weather permitting, for a service. COVID-19 protocols are encouraged during the inside services.
Eric Williams, a retired park ranger, will unveil an interpretative historical marker, depicting the time and moment of the massacre, that will be permanently displayed at the massacre site. He will also unveil a new painting of Patrick Calhoun, son of Calhoun matriarch Catherine Montgomery Calhoun, based on a photograph found on display in Fort Hill at Clemson University.
Williams, a resident of Greenwood, is retired from the Ninety Six National Historic Site, a Sons of the American Revolution member, history reenactor, an artist of historic sites and natural scenery, and a member of the Ninety Six Hall of Fame.
The area was known as Long Canes section of the Abbeville district, Tinsley said. There were three to four families in the area. The Calhoun family was a prominent group.
The region had been marked off as to what could be settled and not settled in treaties with Cherokees, Tinsley said. Most settlers were on one side of Long Cane Creek. There were disputes with Cherokees and skirmishes were going on throughout the Carolinas.
In 1760, a group of Cherokee was raiding in retaliation over other incidents. Tinsley said friendly Cherokees warned the settlers what was happening. They packed their belongings and took off to Fort Moore in Augusta. According to records, the settlers were crossing Long Cane Creek and got stuck in the mud.
Indians arrived at the settlement. Tinsley said the stories say hostile Cherokees were leaving the area when they heard the sounds of dogs and horses in mud.
At least 23 settlers died in the skirmish. There is no account of Cherokee losses, he said. The warning probably saved many people.
Some settlers escaped to Augusta, some returned to the area, and some didn’t. Tinsley said it’s a big story with a lot of interesting subplots. There’s usually something to learn for everybody. For instance, some victims were scalped and left on the side of the road.
“Sometimes people know something we don’t. We’re always trying to find out more,” he said.
The first year marking the anniversary, nearly 100 people attended, Tinsley said. Last year, even with COVID-19, up to 50 people attended.