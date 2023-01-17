Making their way to Morris Chapel Baptist Church on Monday morning, a few strong voices began to sing “We Shall Overcome.”
The song was a fitting end to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that made its way through Uptown Greenwood commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights giant.
Dozens marched through the streets, ending at the church where a program took place.
Donald Burton and his organization Dream Builders organized the march.
He said the first one was in 2005, and marchers had to stick to the sidewalk. After talking with local leaders in a later year, the marchers got the OK to take to the streets and have since.
“We take advantage of being in the street because we see that as progress,” Burton said.
“We’ve been doing it ever since to commemorate the legacy of this man.”
Burtons said there’s a lot people don’t realize about King. He wasn’t just a passive individual who touted nonviolence, he said, King was a radical person.
“He was so powerful in his knowledge and what he wanted to get done,” he said.
One of the marchers was retired pastor James Thompson, who grew up in the midst of segregation and the civil rights movement.
“It’s important to commemorate those who were in the struggle,” Thompson said.
He mentioned visiting places such as Selma and Montgomery in Alabama and walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge where Bloody Sunday took place, as well as meeting leaders such as Ralph David Abernathy and Jesse Jackson.
“I think it’s something that we shouldn’t forget and take for granted,” Thompson said.
“And I think our nation is a better nation because of the civil rights movement. We’re better today. I don’t think we’ve overcome all of the obstacles that we’re going through, but we are in a better place. We’ve come a mighty long ways, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
One of those ways he said, is teaching real history to children. He believes in the old saying that teaches if you don’t know history, you’re doomed to repeat it, he said.
One of the speakers at the program was Nafi Shahid, chairperson of the Greenwood Garveyites, named after activist Marcus Garvey.
Shahid said what scares racist people in America is the coming together of people of all ethnicities.
“That’s what they’re afraid of,” Shahid said.
“It’s no longer a movement then, it’s an uprising. Now we got a little glimpse of what I’m talking about when the George Floyd incident happened. You had people all over the world of every color coming together to fight against racism. That’s what I believe (King) saw when he said he looked over the mountaintop and he seen the promised land. Our next generation coming behind us, they’re going to run down that mountain. They’re going to fulfill that dream he had.”
