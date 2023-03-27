K-9 Cindy was an amazing partner and even friendlier dog, handler Maj. Jason Budreau said.
“For the latter part of her career before her retirement, I was in the Community Service Division and that took me more into the schools. She was always a hit. Seeing those kids interact with her and the smiles it would put on their faces,” he said.
During some of their school visits, Budreau said he would hide Cindy’s reward toy and she would find it. The kids would be amazed.
Cindy, who died March 17, was born in the Netherlands in 2008. She joined the Greenwood Police Department in 2010 where she was known as a dual-purpose dog.
“She had a phenomenal nose,” Budreau said.
Finding things was what Cindy did best, specifically narcotics and article detection.
“You lose your keys in a field, she searches and finds the strongest odor in the field and finds them, which is different than a human tracking dog,” Budreau said.
As far as putting a number to the drugs or money Cindy seized throughout her career, Budreau simply said that would be “hard to gather.”
As Cindy got older, she grew into what Budreau called a type of allergy that would cause her to sometimes scratch herself to the point of being bald in certain spots. It was later decided it would be best for Cindy to retire.
From the time they were paired, Cindy lived with Budreau and became an inside dog in her post-retirement days. After retiring, she did what she liked to do best: resting.
