A man is suing the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, alleging prosecutors and an officer worked together to charge him with murder without probable cause.
In a legal complaint filed Feb. 8 in federal court, Nicholas Massey sued 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, Deputy Solicitor Demetrios Andrews and state Highway Patrol Capt. Joseph Morf, along with the solicitor’s office and Department of Public Safety.
The lawsuit stems from a fatal wreck on Feb. 19, 2015, when Massey was driving a car owned by his then-partner Christie Dawn Crocker along Fairview Church Road in Fountain Inn. Crocker was the front-seat passenger, while their 18-month-old child was in the back seat. As the car rounded a curve, it crossed the centerline, ran off the road and struck a tree.
Crocker died at the scene of the wreck, while Massey was treated for significant injuries, along with the child who had less severe injuries.
In the complaint, Massey’s attorney Charles Grose writes that a Highway Patrol trooper investigating the wreck reported Massey was driving at the posted speed limit. Still, Massey was cited for traveling too fast for conditions. The complaint said the Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team looked into the wreck and considered it an accident.
The Index-Journal has requested the highway patrol’s collision report and MAIT team’s investigative records, but the Department of Public Safety had not provided these records by the time of publication.
Massey’s complaint said Stumbo, Andrews and Morf participated in the investigation and agreed to seek an indictment against Massey charging him with murder for Crocker’s death. Massey was indicted Jan. 26, 2016 on a charge of murder in Laurens County, but an investigation from his defense attorneys found the wreck happened across the county line in Greenville County.
The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stayed on as prosecutors in this case even as it moved into Greenville County and then re-indicted Massey on Dec. 18, 2018 on a murder count, alleging he killed Crocker “by intentionally driving the vehicle in which she was a passenger into a large tree, thereby demonstrating a wanton or extreme reckless disregard for human life.”
A judge denied Massey bond, citing the seriousness of the charge against him and saying he was a flight risk and danger to the community. The bond order cited that Massey “fled to Michigan,” although Massey said he moved to Michigan 22 months after the wreck, which had been considered an accident. He also contended in the bond hearing that the only evidence in support of the murder charge came from one source.
Massey’s legal complaint said the prosecutors knew he didn’t intentionally drive into a tree, and they falsely represented the evidence to grand juries in Laurens and Greenville counties to get the indictment.
The Greenville indictment was dismissed, and the solicitor’s office chose not to prosecute the case against Massey. According to court records in Greenville County, the charge was dismissed with leave to re-indict Massey. A note on the court records said a judge ruled a “key statement” inadmissible, leaving the prosecution with insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.
Court staff in Greenville County said it appeared as though the hearing on that key statement happened in the judge’s chambers and there seemed to be no other record of the judge’s ruling.
Massey’s lawsuit argues that the defendants had him unconstitutionally arrested, charged and imprisoned for murder. His attorney argues there may have been violations of his right to due process and other rights guaranteed under law and asks the court to award Massey compensation from the defendants along with punitive damages against them.
Grose and Stumbo declined to comment on the pending case. The defendants’ answers to the complaint had not yet been filed as of Thursday evening.