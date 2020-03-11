When Craig Jackson peered out the window from his Stoney Point residence this past weekend, he became perplexed.
Something he could not readily identify was floating near his pier.
Seeking an answer to his most urgent question at the time — “What is that thing?” — Jackson headed toward Lake Greenwood’s shoreline for a closer look.
Maybe it was some serpent surfacing from beneath the lake’s turbid water, or perhaps an alligator or some other creature preparing to crawl ashore.
He soon had his answer: It was a log.
That debris became caught on a pier likely won’t surprise many who live along the lake’s 212 miles of shoreline, but Jackson decided to have fun with it.
Dubbing his find “Greenie,” he proceeded to take a poorly focused black-and-white photo and shared the image to see if anyone might think he had found the next Loch Ness Monster.
He had some success with his creative camera work, with one neighbor telling Jackson he thought it might be a whale, before he revealed a photo that more clearly showed what was lurking just offshore.
As for the log, he had not decided what next step to take but was considering giving the county a call. After all, he figured that if the 40-or-so-foot-long log became loose, it would float down the lake and could cause considerable trouble for some unlucky boater or find itself jammed beneath another pier, and that could be a monster of a problem.