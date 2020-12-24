Because COVID-19 changing our daily lives in 2020, Tammy Roundtree-Sampson had to get creative when her great uncle Joel “Joe” Roundtree turned 90. She was going to set up a dinner but decided on a safer route — a drive-by parade.
About 10 cars lined up to greet Joe and wish him a happy 90th birthday. State Rep. Anne Parks was one of the guests attending.
“I’ve known them pretty much my whole life,” Parks said. “Ninety is a significant age, I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Joe lives at Brookdale assisted-living facility, and the nurses brought him out so he could watch as cars drove by to wish him a happy birthday.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith came to celebrate and presented a plaque declaring Dec. 23 “Joel L. Roundtree Day.” Parks presented a plaque acknowledging Joe from the state House of Representatives.
“It was a big surprise,” Joe said. “This is great.”
Joe doesn’t have any children, so his extended family came to celebrate.
“He was good to us,” Tammy said. “I wanted to do something special for him.”
The family took turns posing with “Uncle Joe.” They streamed the event on Facebook so relatives who live out of state could send well wishes. Joe waved to them and thanked them for showing up.
Tammy brought Joe some of his favorite snacks and drinks — she said “He loves junk-food.”
“I’m so proud that everyone came out to show love for Uncle Joe,” Tammy said. “I am so appreciative.”