A Greenwood man is facing charges related to vandalism in Abbeville's Court Square.
Thomas Lee Harris, 65, of 1044 Phoenix St., Greenwood, was charged with malicious injury to properties and public intoxication, according to an incident report from the Abbeville Police Department.
The vandalism happened Oct. 15, several hours before Abbeville kicked off its Hogs & Hens Festival.
Officers were dispatched to JP's in reference to a broken window. Officers on the scene were advised that Harris about been arrested after damaging a tent that had been set up for the festival. The report said Harris had several large rocks in his possession. He was arrested on a public intoxication charge.
Officers also noted that a rock had been thrown at the business, shattering several windows. As other people opened their businesses, they discovered other windows were damaged or broken by rocks.
Businesses included JP's, Urban to Country, Two Brews and Sage & Co., according to the report.
Damage at JP's and Sage & Co. was estimated to be more than $2,000. Damage at Urban 2 Country was estimated to be roughly $500. Damage at 2 Brews was estimated at about $100.
Some business owners spent the morning cleaning damage to assure safety for customers and for the people who would visit Court Square for the festival.
“Hogs & Hens Festival is going on and we’re frantically trying to get the glass cleaned up so no one gets hurt,” Melissa Cowart, with Red Gate Realty, said on Oct. 15. “I have never heard of anything like this happening in Abbeville, so I’m not worried. It’s just one of those one-offs."
By mid-Friday, a large Plexiglass pane covered a damaged window at Sage & Co. and shards of glass had been swept up.