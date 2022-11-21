NINETY SIX — History can be a learning experience.
That’s what Kristin and Jerry Capone try to do as Colonial-America reenactors. They brought a bit of history to Ninety Six National Historic Site this weekend at the park’s Battle of 96 program.
Several people literally set up camp to provide a glimpse of what it was like to live in South Carolina during the latter half of the 1700s.
It’s a glimpse some people have a hard time believing. Jerry was building a fire in the fireplace of the park’s cabin. He recalled twin brothers watching as smoke rose from a pile of gray ash. One turned to the other to ask, “You think it’s done yet?”
Children have a hard time believing the fireplace was the kitchen in the 18th century, Kristin said as she filled a pot with pieces of wax to melt in preparation for candle-making demonstrations. They ask where the refrigerator and microwave oven are.
They were at the North Augusta Living History Park before visiting Ninety Six National Historic Site. She provides demonstrations on period skills practiced by women, including candle-making, while her husband works as a gunsmith.
Women’s skills were based in the home, she said. Colonists maintained fires all day for warmth and to cook foods, occasionally throwing potatoes and other foods in a pot to make sure meals would always be ready. “Home and hearth” was important to families; it wasn’t just a saying.
Women would get together each fall for a candle-making session. Candles were important as a family could use up to 400 candles each year. She showed a mold used to make four candles at a time. Women often would create candles on wick strings. Sessions were the 18th century version of Facebook. Women would get together to make the candles, talk and gossip.
Wax for candles were made from tallow and beef fat. She said some women have been grossed out by the whole idea of the ingredients and asked if the beef fat is safe. It’s collagen, she said. This is the stuff you can buy in a store as cold cream for $200. Capone lifted a quart jar of beef fat, saying one pound of it costs about 80 cents.
The wax was used for everything from lubricant to weatherize or waterproof items. Back then people didn’t waste anything. As a plus, after working with fat for candles, the house smells like beef, Capone said.
“We love it out here,” she said. “To keep American history alive is important because it’s being forgotten.” Schools seem to be phasing out subjects such as civics and history, she said.
She and her husband enjoy their work as reenactors so much that they are building their own log cabin. People think it’s expensive, and it is if they buy a kit, which can cost up to $100,000. They got their lumber, windows and other items from shops for just over $15,000, less than the cost of an SUV. They intended to move into the cabin this winter, but had to push the date back because of a medical issue.
They are familiar with the park’s cabin. The couple used the park’s cabin as a reference for their cabin, taking pictures and examining how the cabin was built. It can be done; you just have to do your research, she said.
Cabins in that era were practical, she said, noting slits were put in the floor to let cool air circulate during the summer and the windows that were nearly as effective as modern double-glazed windows, at least as long as they were properly maintained.
Their cabin will be largely authentic, with no HVAC system. It will have a modern bathroom, though.
“Everybody needs to learn history themselves or we won’t have any,” she said. Children realize that the internet and television weren’t always available.
Her concern in the cabin was obvious when she entered it and saw melted wax covering sections of the table and broken candles on a candelabra, a sign of a party put on by reenactors who camped out at the park.
She scraped the shards of wax off the table and put them in a kettle to melt them down for a candle-making demonstration. A woman dressed in a blue Colonial officer’s uniform entered the cabin and Capone launched into a polite, but detailed complaint which ended in a demand for the perpetrators to be drawn and quartered.
One of the advantages of being a reenactor is being able to get discounts at various parks when there are historic reenactment events, Capone told visitors.
Jerry spoke to visitors at a table where a collection of guns in various stages of assembly lay. Young children occasionally express interest in being a gunsmith’s apprentice until he tells them what the training entails.
For a time, few firearms were made in the colonies, said Jerry, who taught gunsmithing on the college level. It was cheaper for people to buy them from England, which at the time had a large manufacturing base. English laws restricted the spread of the technology in making weapons.
The event featured several reenactors showing off skills ranging from musket and rifle fire, to weaving and sewing.
Early in the morning, most reenactors tried their best to get comfortable in the cool weather. One young girl took off her shoes to stretch her stockinged feet near a small campfire. Another volunteer said he has zipped up his sleeping bag more this fall than in several years.
Other reenactors kept busy to ward off the chill. A three-person team practiced a drill to prepare to fire a swivel gun. An officer barked out orders such as “Ram the cartridge,” “Pick and prime” and “Charge the piece,” as the soldiers mimed the actions.
During the musket demonstration, soldiers showed how to prepare weapons for firing and explained the advantages and disadvantages of various firearms such as muskets, rifles and fowlers (Colonial-era versions of shotguns), both on and off the battlefield, along with the risks soldiers faced with their weapons.