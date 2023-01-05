Johnathan Bass says the YMCA is more than a fitness group. It’s a community.
Four facilities already serve 12,000 people in the Lakelands, with plans to grow during 2023, said Bass, who is vice president of advancement at the Greenwood Family YMCA.
Much of the growth came last year with establishment of facilities in Uptown Greenwood and Abbeville, along with developing a presence in Laurens and Saluda counties.
The Uptown facility, on Phoenix Street, opened in November while the Abbeville facility, formerly the wellness center at Abbeville Area Medical Center, was added in March.
The Uptown facility offers small-group training. Donors funded most of the facility, according to Bass. He said response has been great, particularly from corporations, which seek wellness programs to keep employees healthy. As of Tuesday, about 100 people were using the facility.
The center is Phase 1 of a plan to cover Greenwood County. One plan is to expand to an adjacent field to establish a covered wellness space for small-group training, he said.
Moving forward, the YMCA aims to continue supporting corporate wellness programs, even in the Coronaca area. Sites for other facilities include the area around the Greenwood Genetic Center and Promised Land, along with sites around Highway 252, and south and southwest Greenwood areas, he said.
Some corporations also say they need child care for their employees, Bass said. New facilities could be used for wellness and youth programs.
Work also is being done to provide a facility in Saluda. Saluda officials have committed to a full-time staff with the YMCA. Local Jaycees donated a large parcel and an old swimming pool. Bass said officials have worked with town and county, state officials to develop an application for state funds. Work on a facility could start by the end of 2024.
Originally, the YMCA came to Saluda to develop a swimming pool, but residents said the county needed health and wellness programs year-round. Saluda County has no hospital and few medical clinics. Bass said officials have gone to their legislative delegation to acquire funds. A final request could be for an $8 million “shovel-ready grant.”
YMCA facilities host more than 600 children from infants to 8th grade students during the school year, Bass said. During the summer, that number increases.
Work is being done in Abbeville and Laurens counties to provide space to keep children safe while parents work or workout. Bass said corporate officials also have talked with YMCA officials about the need for child care.
In Laurens County, children who have not even been born are being signed onto waiting lists by parents. That’s how important the issue is, he said.
On Tuesday, up to 45 students milled around a gym, enjoying an after-school program. Youths raced along in a game that vaguely resembled soccer. Others bounced balls of all sizes against the walls or played with dolls. Bass talked with a few students and patted one youth on the shoulder, saying “I hope your day goes better.”
“The most important thing we do is respond to critical needs in our community,” Bass said. When COVID-19 happened, YMCA officials delivered meals. They also provided High Hopes, a free after-school program that serves families in housing authority neighborhoods.
Bass said he wrote a letter to members asking if they were in good financial conditions and if they could help.
“I think a lot of our members are willing to help with those issues,” he said, adding that he is uncertain about raising rates given inflation, citing a wish not to be a part of the problem. The YMCA hasn’t raised rates for six years. Membership fees were even canceled for January.
“There’s not a pot of gold anywhere to do it. It will take a lot of donors and foundations to make it happen,” Bass said of plans. “It will take millions and millions of dollars. The impact will change our community forever.”
The main Greenwood facility is a $2.3 million year operation, he said. It has a staff of 120 people, who work mostly part time.
Officials also are dealing with the fact that the 82,000-square-foot building housing the main facility is 35 years old. The roof needs to be replaced and the parking lot needs work.
One example is the YMCA’s spa which was shut down during the pandemic. Bass said making the spa Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A more immediate and unexpected concern is the bare reception room at the front of the facility. A pipe burst during a Christmas program. Bass recalled getting a phone call with the person on the other end saying, “John, we got a problem.”
A waterline froze over during the holiday cold snap. The leak inundated the room, ruining the ceiling tiles and insulation and water seeped into the main reception and check-in area. Three boilers were damaged, which cut hot water to the facility. The flooring of the room looks undamaged, but Bass said mold is a concern.
A new boiler was delivered on Tuesday. YMCA officials are negotiating with an insurance company about whether to repair the other two boilers or buy new models. Repairing the boilers could take up to 16 weeks. New boilers cost nearly $20,000 each.
New equipment includes 17 treadmills, two Stairmasters, five seated ellipticals and three walk-through NuSteps, Bass said.
Up to 50 classes are offered weekly, from Silver Sneakers and cycling to water exercise and High-Intensity Interval Training. One of them is the boxing program for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
A partnership with Self Regional Healthcare is invaluable for transitioning patients to a full workout regimen, Bass said. Some programs are geared toward people who are in recovery from injuries or illnesses. Bass showed off a room filled with Pilates equipment. He said doctors occasionally suggest Pilates to their patients because it isolates specific muscle groups.
Some programs are featured in new monthly challenges. One of them is a cycling class. Sunni Carwile, wellness coordinator, said the person who racks up the most miles gets a free T-shirt and a water bottle. People in the classes range from 18 to their early 60s, she said.
The facility is well used. Bass said on Monday, 660 people worked out.
“We’re making an impact and we’re very proud of it,” Bass said.