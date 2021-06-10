When it’s time to save lives, Greenwood’s firefighters need to be confident in the equipment they use, which takes a lot of maintenance.
The Greenwood Fire Department started working with city officials May 3 to create a schedule for routinely replacing the vehicles they use to respond to emergency calls.
“We have for some time, through our budget process, periodically tried to buy a new engine or ladder truck,” said Chief Terry Strange. “It’s not like running out and replacing a pickup truck for the public works department or a new car for the police department.”
A fire engine can cost about $600,000, he said, and a tower truck might run $1.5 million. One of the fire department’s 2016 trucks has been out of commission since a wreck at Pressley Street and Seaboard Avenue, where a driver went through a red light and struck the truck. Strange said they’ve been waiting on a new bumper for months.
The department has a new 2021 fire engine at station three and an engine bought last year, but they’re also working with a 1973 ladder truck on reserve, along with other older equipment.
“Those are the ones that are aging — ‘92s, ‘99s, 2004,” Strange said. “It was just something we were making (city) council aware of so we can start preparing to replace this aging fleet.”
Despite their age, Strange said the equipment is still up and running well because of the dedication of his staff. They do daily inspections and checks, and do a lot of in-house maintenance to ensure that these older trucks still pass muster and are certified for emergency use.
That’s the near-constant work most people don’t see at the fire department, said Assistant Fire Chief Tanner Hall. The fire department had employees certified to fit test their 55 air packs, and save money by doing most of the maintenance to those essential air packs in house.
“I couldn’t begin to tell you the number of hours spent on just that,” Hall said. “We have it so that we have someone certified on every shift to handle air packs.”
Bunker gear, the equipment firefighters wear when heading into a burning building, is inspected regularly. The city used FEMA grants in the past to replace this gear, which from helmet to boots can cost about $4,000.
“Our guys take very good care of their equipment, and that includes the trucks,” Strange said. “That’s why we have so many older trucks that still pass inspection.”
It’s all about confidence — firefighters can’t be worried about the state of their equipment when they’re called to rush into a burning building. That’s why beside the daily cursory checks, there’s a weekly thorough inspection of all vehicles. They also inspect every rope, carabiner and piece of rescue equipment after each use, to make sure it’s ready for their next call.
When the county switched to using 800 Mhz radios, the fire department had two staffers certified to do all radio maintenance and programming.
“There’s all kinds of stuff we do, and we don’t just stop at our equipment,” Hall said.
With 300 hours of training under their belt last year, city firefighters also offer their help to other agencies and emergency responders. They do building inspections, maintain the grounds and buildings of every fire station, go through training, work out and keep busy in countless ways between emergency calls.
Strange said it’s not always heroics and answering fire calls, but every one of his firefighters comes in each day committed to tackling the tasks at hand.
“They want to do it. They love to do it — they want the confidence and they want to know they can do their job,” he said.
