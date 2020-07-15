Main Street Market in Uptown Greenwood announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the store would be shutting its doors.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close Main Street Market,” the Facebook post read. “We would like to thank our customers for the last several years.”
Started by Corley’s Market and Grill owner Chris Brown four years ago, the store offered a market atmosphere to Uptown Greenwood. It provided lunchtime offerings, wine, gifts, gourmet foods and even a candy corner.
While Brown runs Corley’s Market, his wife, Shelia, operates her salon. Shelia Brown was working at the market on Wednesday and talked about the decision to close.
“Not enough mapower,” she said. “Not enough time.”
She said Corley’s Market is busy and her salon is also busy.
“Just trying to simplify life; that’s it,” Brown said.
Main Street Market was open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday selling its remaining inventory. It will also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
All of the remaining inventory, appliances and fixtures are being sold. Thursday is its final day of operation.
“We are always disappointed to see the closing of any business in our Uptown district,” Uptown Manager Lara Hudson said. “Main Street Market was a very unique addition to Uptown and will be missed greatly.”
Hudson said recruitment for a new business is underway.