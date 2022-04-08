Thursday, the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah ceremoniously broke ground and cut red ribbon, signaling the start of Phase 1 of a major renovation.
This first step will help meet infrastructure needs of the historic Keturah hotel, which dates to 1910 and houses the McCormick Arts Council.
Thursday’s ceremonies are part of a multi-part plan to improve and grow MACK arts facilities, programming and education.
“Arts for all,” said Heather McNally, MACK director of programs and development. “The MACK is ready to move forward. ... We’re going to make sure this historic site is safe and accessible. ... It’s going to allow us to open up our doors to our community.
“This is a big project, on a beautiful, deserving building,” McNally added, noting the scope of the rehabilitation includes plans for a DHEC certified kitchen, enabling facilities to be used for events, plus, a youth arts center and accessibility for all four floors of the building.
An initial investment of $1.1 million, through a generous lead gift, from the Yoder Rosenberg Family Foundation is making this first step possible.
A private, McCormick-based, tax-exempt philanthropic family foundation, Yoder Rosenberg also provides scholarships to McCormick and Abbeville high school graduates. Some 63 students have received scholarships to date.
John A. Yoder and his wife, Pam, attended Thursday’s ceremonies, along with area dignitaries, the MACK board of directors, MACK capital and maintenance committee members, descendants of the Keturah hotel family (the Connors), and the public.
“You know, I was in little theater as a child,” John A. Yoder told the Index-Journal. “It was a most enjoyable thing to be able to participate and I used to dabble in a little bit of painting. The arts are a wonderful thing.”
The Yoders have resided in the McCormick area for nearly 30 years, McNally said.
“Mr. Yoder has donated to things on a national level and he told us that he wants to see a local transformation,” McNally added.
Starting at the ground level and working their way up each level of the Keturah will be West Columbia’s Solid Structures LLC. This firm is general contractor for the rehabilitation project, with plans designed by Columbia’s BOUDREAUX architecture firm.
“Phase 1 should begin in early May,” said Jason Gauntt, Solid Structures’ estimator and project manager.
The present Keturah building was constructed circa 1910, and is named after Martha Keturah Connor, wife of the former hotel’s owner, W.J. Connor. The site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 12, 1985.
Lisa Foltz, a musician and teacher from Tallahassee, Florida, was among Connor family descendants at Thursday’s ceremony.
“It’s my first visit to see the Keturah hotel,” Foltz said.
Lenya Kmiechick, a photographer and string artist who moved to McCormick from New Jersey a year ago, recently had artwork accepted into the MACK’s artisan gallery shop.
“I want to get involved with the MACK,” Kmiechick said. “Art is my life, it just makes sense to get involved.”
“Critical thinkers and creative minds” are vital to a community, said Charlotte Tallent, McCormick County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
McCormick County Council chairperson Charles Jennings said the MACK has greatly expanded arts exposure to the community and youths.
“With this project, you’re taking it to the next level,” Jennings said.
The community arts center in McCormick opened its doors in 1985.
The MACK rehabilitation Phase 1 includes increasing accessibility design, for compliance with the Americans with Disability Act standards and updating utility services and repairing deficiencies.
Building renovations are being approached in a historically sensitive way and allow for multi-use program spaces.
Art programming is resuming during construction. Register and find out details at mccormickarts.org.