Students at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School spent time this week as blues performers.

Blues artist Mac Arnold visited the school Thursday for two performances for students in anticipation of two March shows at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center, one of which will involve students.

Mays Elementary students sing along with Mac Arnold on Thursday 

