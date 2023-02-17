Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Students at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School spent time this week as blues performers.
Blues artist Mac Arnold visited the school Thursday for two performances for students in anticipation of two March shows at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center, one of which will involve students.
Mays Principal Tiara Watson said it’s an honor for Arnold to visit the school, calling it “real-life history.”
Arnold played a few songs for the students and they joined him in singing “I Can Do Anything,” which music teacher Terri Allen taught the students.
Lisa Sanders, executive director of Greenwood Performing Arts, said Anne Eller is the project’s creator as a friend of Arnold, and pitched it to GPA. Sander contacted the Self Family Foundation, which provided funding, and worked with the museum, which will have a blues exhibit this summer.
Along with learning about Arnold’s music, Mays students are learning to fashion their own instruments, similar to his gas can guitar, and about the Harlem Renaissance in art class.
Sanders said it’s incredible to see the kids interact with Arnold.
“I think kids today need to hear that message and we need to pour into our children because that’s our future,” she said.
“I think the message is that they can do anything with the opportunities they have today, but they’ve got to put forward the effort.”
Arnold said he’s excited about coming back to the school with his full band.
He said he enjoys seeing their reactions and the concentration they have on music.
“That just warms my heart to see that,” he said.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.