Lander University graduates gained some wisdom Wednesday from one of South Carolina’s top government figures.
“Be fearless” was one of the messages Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette left with the morning’s graduates. Two ceremonies marked the end of one journey for the students who are headed toward another.
“I’m glad to be here for so many reasons, not the least of which is to see your bright smiling faces on this beautiful day filled with excitement and wonder and maybe a tinge of anxiety, but most definitely pride that you looked ahead to your futures, which are filled with undiscovered possibilities,” Evette told the graduates.
One of her main points was for the new graduates to not be afraid of failure. Being fearless, she said, means having the courage and tenacity to work toward your dreams.
She spoke about the American Dream, which she said was still alive today in generations of immigrants and Americans who know the importance of taking risks, the value of hard work and the harsh reality that nothing has ever been guaranteed to anyone.
Evette encouraged the graduates to look here in South Carolina at all the prospective opportunities in the state.
“Over the years, our state has continued to grow its footprint in the areas of technology, life science, aerospace manufacturing and so much more, which has led to greater opportunities for our young adults, families, working professionals to build a great life for themselves,” Evette said.
“It is these opportunities that we have the chance to leave our own mark within the Palmetto State and beyond its borders because South Carolina’s fingerprints and the unique inputs of our people span across our state, our nation, our oceans and our companies.”
