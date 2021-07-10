Amid the bustle Uptown as the S.C. Festival of Discovery continued Friday, Greenwood hosted Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette as she toured local industries and organizations, learning about the community.
Evette, elected in 2018, visited Greenwood with an open mind. She said across the state, every community has something unique to offer and each community’s needs are different. Being a mother of three helped prepare her for the job, she said — every child thinks their parent has a favorite, but it’s not the case. The visit was a chance to learn more about Greenwood and share its unique features with other communities.
“The governor and I are showing our love all around the state,” Evette said. “I think that’s a big part of my job, is finding out where are the gaps in our communities and how do we fill those gaps in Columbia?”
Her first stop Friday morning was at Velux, where she said she was excited to see the plethora of industries and businesses that make Greenwood their home.
She then went by the Greenwood County Veterans Center, where Veterans Service Officer Rosalind Burke had a lunch planned for Evette’s staff and the county’s legislative delegation. Mayor Brandon Smith, city and county officials and others involved in local politics and affairs joined them for lunch.
After touring the veterans center and learning what veterans affairs staff do to help those who served and their families, Burke presented Evette with a Great American award — a certificate Burke’s office gives out to people for outstanding service for veterans and the country.
“We are a veteran state,” Evette said. “We can never show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices that they and their families have made for us, for our state and our country, for our world.”
She said she and Gov. Henry McMaster support removing taxes on veterans and law enforcement pensions. Jim Dominick, board chairman of the Veterans Hall of Heroes Inc., said having Evette over was a perfect opportunity to show off what he says is the finest veterans affairs center in the state.
“We are so proud for all of our veterans and citizens to have this extraordinary facility, our beautiful memorial plaza honoring our veterans and the wonderful military museum,” he said. “I know she will return to Columbia realizing how dynamic and progressive Greenwood is.”
After lunch, Evette visited the Pathway House, where Executive Director Anthony Price explained some of the issues fueling homelessness in the community. He described the “vicious circle” of trauma leading to homelessness, which sparks more trauma, fueling the cycle. Whether couch-surfing, sleeping in cars or selling their bodies for a place to stay, Price said Greenwood’s homelessness problem is often unseen and underreported.
“We’re somewhere between 800 and 1,000 homeless children in Greenwood,” he said. “There is nowhere for them to go.”
The shelter provides beds in a men’s shelter and a women’s shelter, but there was no place to house mothers with teen sons or fathers with young children. Now the Pathway House is expanding to add a dozen cottages to house homeless families, and he said the staff is developing programming to help give people the support needed to escape homelessness for good.
“When people think of homelessness, they think drug addiction, they think mental illness — they’re not thinking of children,” Evette said.
“It’s wonderful to know this is only the second cottage village of its kind that’s happening in our country, and it brings to light a very real problem, which is child homelessness and what we need to do to break the cycle of trauma...”
Price said he was proud of their unique approach in South Carolina to housing and providing for the area’s homeless population. The village being constructed behind the Pathway House Thrift Store on South Main Street near Panola Avenue is planned to house 60-65 children at a quarter of the cost of building a single, large shelter building.
“It’s good to help our elected officials understand the challenges our children are facing,” he said. “We have all these groups in Greenwood doing great work, but none of us were saying, well, what does homelessness look like down here for them?”
Evette’s stay in Greenwood continued into the evening, as she toured Uptown and the Festival of Discovery with the mayor. She said her family was joining her for barbecue, and she’d likely slip into Greenwood’s Uptown businesses to do a little shopping.
“You guys have an amazing downtown, every time I come it gets more and more robust,” she said. “Just a great day all around, I spent my entire day in Greenwood. ... Greenwood is growing, and you have a great delegation down in Columbia. Everybody here in the community are doing great things, so I’m just excited to hear about more.”