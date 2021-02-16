Government priorities were on the menu at Montague’s Restaurant as the Republican Women of Greenwood County heard Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette discuss Gov. Henry McMaster’s priorities for the next few months.
“First and foremost, getting the heartbeat bill passed,” Evette said Monday.
She said McMaster reserved time Thursday to sign the bill if it passes the House without amendments. If lawmakers amend the bill, it would return to the state Senate for consideration.
Evette acknowledged state Rep. John McCravy’s work on the bill, telling the Greenwood Republican, “Very big thank you because you have championed that bill for a long time.”
McCravy later praised Evette.
“This is an active lieutenant governor,” he said. “She is a credit to her job.”
Evette told attendees McMaster “has been working hard” to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, a process based on the 2010 census.
“That is why the census is so important,” Evette said.
She said some senior citizens were not able to find as many vaccination locations as others and stressed the importance of going to the state Department of Health website because it has the most comprehensive list of sites.
The state’s hospitals are averaging 100% utilization of the vaccine, she said, and more Walgreens locations will offer vaccinations.
Evette said the novel coronavirus pandemic underscored the need for expanded broadband internet access in the state.
“We did use a big chunk of our CARES money to make sure we could work with our utility companies and partner and get broadband in those areas,” she said.
After her remarks, an attendee asked Evette to make sense of President Joe Biden’s executive orders.
“It’s hard to explain stupidity,” she said.