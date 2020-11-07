An empty field is a blank canvas for Thelma Christopher.
Standing outside the Little River Multicultural Complex at 415 Riley Road N., just off U.S. Highway 25 between Greenwood and Ware Shoals, Christopher looked out at the acres of empty fields, bordered by trees around the complex. To her, and many working with the Little River Missionary Baptist Association, those acres have infinite potential.
The LRMBA is an affiliation of 28 predominantly Black, regional churches. Since they oversaw the construction of the multicultural center in 2010, the group’s goal was to make the community center into a destination for hosting events, especially after school and summer programs for youth of all ages and backgrounds. Inside, offices, a full service industrial kitchen, a gym that doubles as an auditorium and classroom spaces all work to keep the center versatile for any community needs.
“This is where we host weddings, reunions, large-scale church events,” said Steve Coleman, chairman of the LRMBA’s Board of Trustees. “In order to expand opportunities and develop more programs, that’s where the grants and fundraising come in.”
Christopher was asked to use her business connections, grant-writing experience and years of experience as a Montessori educator to help come up with creative fundraising opportunities. The goal is to use the money to develop the spaces outside of the multicultural center, with a focus on providing activities and opportunities for the community’s youth.
“I just love kids,” she said. “When they first reached out to me, I said ‘I’m retired.’ But that night, at home, the spirit started working on me.”
Construction began on the complex in 2006, on more than 88 acres of land, and the building has facilitated award shows, seminars, weddings, receptions, conferences and more. It also has a 5.5-acre community garden, but the other acres of undeveloped land provide inspiration for the association’s leadership.
“We want to make the Little River Multicultural Complex a more visible, viable complex for Greenwood, the surrounding areas and their communities,” Coleman said. “What we want that center to be is an open facility that serves all the youth.”
Christopher wants to see the empty fields transformed into walking trails, playground spaces, sports fields and space for outdoor shelters.
“We really need to do something for the youth in our community,” said the Rev. Jerry Brown, moderator of the LRMBA. “There’s so much destruction in their lives, we wanted to put together things that are creative and constructive in their community.”
The planned renovations would cost an estimated $127,711, which is where Christopher came in. Brown said he knew she was a go-getter with business connections, as well as a passionate heart for helping children develop and learn.
“She loves children, and she wants to do anything she can to see them succeed,” he said. “We’re still in the development stages, and she’s key in that.”
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Christopher said the association hasn’t had much chance to do large-scale fundraising. She’s putting experience as a grant writer to bear, trying to find funds to offset the cost, and is spearheading a fundraiser promoting a 2021 summer camp. The goal of the camp experience, Christopher said, wasn’t just to teach the children involved, but to give them the opportunity to explore new ideas and skills through hands-on experience.
The LRMBA is asking for donations, both to help fund the renovations and to help keep the summer camp affordable to all families. To donate, text Youth5 to 44-321; call 864-941-7516; or send checks, payable to LRMBA Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 413, Greenwood, SC, 29648. All donations made through Nov. 30 will be matched, up to $25,000. Proceeds from the camp will also go toward the renovations.
The summer camp program, Christopher said, is scheduled for June 7 through July 17, with different weekly camps focused on various activities. She’s working to partner with 4-H, Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and other local organizations to organize activities and educational programs. The brochure and registration information is planned to be available in February.
“There’s so many things for adults in our community, we want activities and spaces for the kids,” Coleman said. “We want to be real champions of that.”