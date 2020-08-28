WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51 began academic year unlike any other school district in the Lakelands as students’ first day took place behind computer screens.
The district reopened with eLearning because the state Department of Health and Environmental Control classified Greenwood County as “high risk” based on the incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate and percent positive. The district plans to transition to an A/B hybrid model, and ultimately traditional face-to-face learning when the county’s conditions improve.
Lee Ann Livingston, a math teacher at Ware Shoals Middle, said 95% of her students participated on Day One.
She said students were ready because of the optional LEAP days from Aug. 17-21, which taught them the procedures for Microsoft Teams meetings, made sure everything was correctly downloaded and helped them navigate their devices.
“I was super excited that we didn’t have a lot of glitches at all,” she said. “I think everything went smoothly.”
While she assumes her students would rather be in a classroom environment, Livingston said they were still excited to get back in a routine.
“They were ready to go. I was impressed,” she said. “It’s going to be difficult because it’s a new norm for all us.”
Livingston applauded the district on its plan to look at the county’s COVID-19 case numbers every two weeks to determine whether it’s safe for children to return to school.
Teaching online has gone well for Livingston, but she wants her students back in the classroom with her. She wants to have her eyes on students to see if they understand the material, because if they don’t, then it is easier to make adjustments when face-to-face.
“If you are trying to gauge whether or not your kids understand something, there’s no better way than having them in the classroom with you face-to-face,” she said.
Livingston said it takes a lot of prep for teachers to make virtual lesson plans because it’s a different way of teaching.
“Coming up with those lessons is time-consuming for us, but we’re going to do everything to make those them engaging for our students,” she said.
Parents are instrumental in making sure eLearning is successful as well, and Livingston saw a few parents who sat beside their child.
While Erin Wilburn faced a few minor technical difficulties, she said her second-graders at Ware Shoals Primary were fabulous.
Wilburn expected her students to have a hard time on the first day, but most participated and did well. She recalled a student earlier in the day not being able to log on, and while her grandmother was there to help, she couldn’t figure it out either. The student grabbed the computer and ended up figuring it out herself.
“I think we’re going to build some resilient children,” Wilburn said.
Although that student’s grandmother couldn’t help at that particular moment, Wilburn appreciated her and other guardians who helped because it takes a team effort to make eLearning a success. She began contacting parents two weeks ago, and since then has stayed in constant communication with them.
“I have had nothing but supportive parents throughout,” she said. “They have been fabulous.”
The optional LEAP days helped Wilburn as well, as she was able to administer and complete all her reading assessments in five days. She appreciated the parents’ willingness to bring their students to the LEAP days because it wasn’t mandatory. She had 98% of her students come in on the LEAP days, which gave her one-on-one time with the children before school began.
Wilburn did not know she would be distant learning until three weeks ago, but has since learned a lot. As she embraced eLearning, her children came to embrace it as well.
Distant learning is different than in March when schools shut down suddenly, Wilburn said. She and other teachers can look at the circumstances from an alternative perspective because eLearning was forced on them five months ago. While she thinks they handled it well, she feels the district is better prepared as every student now has a computer and access to Wi-Fi. She also likes the possibility of virtual field trips, which isn’t something she considered before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like Livingston, Wilburn ultimately thinks teachers’ goal is to go back in the classroom, but only when it’s safe. In the meantime, she does like how the district created a Distance Learning Academy to give students and teachers that one-on-one time needed to succeed academically. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping them apart, students and teachers can still build relationships because of the academy. When students come back to school, they will already be comfortable with their teachers, she said.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said her teachers felt positive about their interactions with both parents and students on Thursday. While there were a few technical difficulties, she thought the first day was a win.
“I’m very thankful to all who are working together for the benefit of our students,” she said. “Tomorrow will be even better!”