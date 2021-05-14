ABBEVILLE
A cup of coffee can work wonders.
Maybe Austin Walker can accomplish one or two wonders as Abbeville’s new community development director.
The Ninety Six resident started her new duties about three weeks ago. The job was formerly filled by Mike Clary, who now serves as the city’s deputy administrative officer. Since then, Walker has been learning to promote downtown businesses and the Abbeville Opera House.
While attending Erskine College, Walker said she and other students often visited Abbeville, especially Main Street Coffee Shop. As a result, she became familiar with the city.
Walker said she was involved with extracurricular activities at Erskine that had to do with planning events and getting students involved. For instance, there was a program called Erskine for the Kids. Each year, dance marathons supported kids who were in treatment at the Children’s Hospital in Greenville through the Children’s Miracle Network. Her job was to develop interest from students, seek out sponsorships and create fundraisers.
She also worked with 5K races and developed fundraising challenges among students. It was a lot to do, but it had a lot of markers for what she does now, she said.
After graduating with a degree in political science and a minor in biology, Walker said she worked with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, first on an internship and then for a job coordinating events, including the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
“I had a passion for that kind of work even before working with the chamber,” she said. “Now I really don’t want to do anything else.”
The people of Abbeville interest her. She said it’s a close-knit community, small business owners promote each other and it just feels like home when you’re there.
“I think that essence of Abbeville is very easy to promote and very easy to get people to visit,” Walker said.
People coming from Charleston can walk into a business and the owners ask their name, where they’re from; they want to know their history.
Most people seek that sense, she said. When you see communities coming together and people from outside coming together, that’s special.
“Nobody has Abbeville small business and shops,” she said. “Nobody has the Belmont. Abbeville is unique. It just creates happiness.”
The recent Spring Festival is an example. Numbers for attendance are still being compiled, but Walker said the crowd from Saturday night might be a record-breaker.
The appearances of James Gregory at the Abbeville Opera House serve as another example. Walker said the two shows drew capacity crowds. The audiences featured people from across the Lakelands, and even some from Charleston.
It’s those kinds of things that make Abbeville different, she said. People who are history buffs find Abbeville an attractive place to visit, she said, and it has a growing arts community.
Walker said she looks forward to what Abbeville will be in a few years.
“It’s already growing as a community. I think it is the perfect time to come in and foster that,” she said.
Walker is married to Jayden Walker. They have a son, Larry Craig, who is nearly 1 year old.