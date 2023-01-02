There’s always room for improvement. And as the Greenwood Police Department gears up for 2023, improving is what Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin wants to do in the new year.

A priority on his list is tackling violent crime. City police responded to six deadly shootings that claimed seven lives, with three of the deaths happening the week of Christmas.

