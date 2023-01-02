There’s always room for improvement. And as the Greenwood Police Department gears up for 2023, improving is what Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin wants to do in the new year.
A priority on his list is tackling violent crime. City police responded to six deadly shootings that claimed seven lives, with three of the deaths happening the week of Christmas.
In the past three years, Chaudoin said police have solved each new homicide, but the high number of violent crimes is something they don’t like to see and hope will change in 2023.
“A lot of that has to do with being proactive instead of reactive. The Crime Suppression Unit is a proactive group. They’re there to try to stop crime before it occurs — detectives, they are a reactive group. They’re there to solve crimes once they’ve occurred,” he said.
He said he was also disappointed in 2022’s number of overdoses — a problem that goes far beyond the city limits.
On the legislative side, the focus shifted to changing laws governing bail and unlawful carry of a pistol. People need to be held accountable, he said, and when there is enough evidence, they need to be charged and taken to court.
Chaudoin said he’s proud of his department’s community policing efforts and his officers. He’s looking to hire more.
“We are currently in the process of filling the last four positions of the six that City Council granted us, so we’re very fortunate and very lucky in that aspect that we’re getting good, quality people into the police department,” he said.
It’s something that gives Chaudoin hope that the profession is still attracting the best people.
“It’s probably one of the only jobs that you’re going to be part of that you’re constantly learning — whether it’s a 25-year career or 40-year career, you’re constantly learning stuff,” he said.
