Three years and about $100 million in, Lonza is nearly done expanding the company’s American distribution hub in Greenwood.
A Switzerland-based manufacturer of hard empty capsules for the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries, Lonza has been around for 125 years. Its 2017 purchase of Capsugel, which operated in Greenwood since 1967, made the Greenwood facility Lonza’s top-producing site globally.
Since 2018, the company has announced $100 million in capital spending to expand the Upstate operation. Construction began in 2019 and is expected to end in December, with about 50,000 square feet added to the site. Parts of the site will now be fully automated, while other operations within are doubling their production capacity alongside the use of new technologies that change how the company can prepare its products.
Gabe McCutcheon is Lonza’s vice president of operations. Throughout his nearly 24 years with Lonza and formerly with Capsugel, he said the companies shared best practices with facilities throughout the country. Annually, Lonza sees visits from hundreds of customers and 50 or more visits from sister sites around the globe.
The Greenwood site has something most other sites lack.
“It’s made me realize we’re very, very fortunate,” McCutcheon said. “On this site, we have lots of land, and globally that’s not what we have across the Lonza network.”
The company was originally looking to expand production outside of the U.S. of undenatured type-two collagen — a proprietary joint health supplement. But the available land and site planning done in Greenwood made the facility ideal for this expansion, among others. Of the 16 North American Lonza facilities and more than 30 globally, it made sense to invest in Greenwood.
“From a talent standpoint, where do we have the talent to support expanding operations? Number two, what’s the cost to do that,” McCutcheon said. “And number three, where’s the demand coming from? We do have the global footprint, and we can inter-source products from one location to another.”
At the Greenwood facility, staff produce empty hard capsules for medicine or supplements. Another facility works on “dosage form solutions,” or custom-filled capsules, mostly for the nutritional industry. A separate plant is dedicated to making the global supply of undenatured type-two collagen, and a plant two miles from the main Lonza facility makes all the hard capsule machines the company uses worldwide.
The expansion is growing the company’s capacity in nearly all these fields, and although McCutcheon said it’s effectively doubling the size of the dosage form solutions production, he would not share effective capacity for other operations. Inside the plant, much of the facility’s production equipment is kept private. McCutcheon did take an Index-Journal reporter to see demonstration areas of the facilities, but photography was prohibited.
Some elements of production will be completely automated following this expansion, but McCutcheon said it’s not eliminating jobs. The expansion is adding 60 jobs to fill positions throughout the facilities. Automation means reallocating personnel to ensure each of the about 710 employees is doing work that makes an impact, he said. For some, that means managing human-machine interfacing and managing process controls in areas that have been automated.
“We wanted to make sure that every person that we have working at the company is making a meaningful difference in ways in which we can use their skill sets most effectively,” he said. “That doesn’t generally come in the form of moving boxes or moving bags, those sort of things.”
A new process the expansion is bringing is the use of lipid multi particulate technology. Called LMP for short, it’s a way of encasing an ingredient in a lipid — substances that are usually insoluble in water. With this, McCutcheon said the company can adjust taste, the release profile and other factors when packaging ingredients, so it can tailor the consumer’s experience.
Iron supplements, for instance, can often cause stomach discomfort if taken without food. McCutcheon said with LMP, the supplement can digest better in the upper intestines, bypassing the stomach discomfort.
“From a release standpoint, putting the ingredient where it can most effectively impact the consumer experience is a big part of our capsule business and a big part of our finished dose business, and LMP helps us do that,” he said.
Lonza manufactures the shells for medicines prescribed throughout the world, alongside ingredients used in supplements and the food industry. Even a key ingredient in Monster Energy is manufactured in China, but sent to Greenwood for distribution. Lonza has seen growth, and the last few years have suggested more growth throughout health and pharmaceutical industries.
“Through the pandemic, I think it made everyone realize that underlying health conditions cannot only be a nuisance, but can be a life-threatening issue,” he said. “Being able to walk into Walgreens or CVS or any one of the big pharmacies, globally, and knowing that for sure there are products that are manufactured in Greenwood in every pharmacy in the U.S., no question.”