Three years and about $100 million in, Lonza is nearly done expanding the company’s American distribution hub in Greenwood.

A Switzerland-based manufacturer of hard empty capsules for the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries, Lonza has been around for 125 years. Its 2017 purchase of Capsugel, which operated in Greenwood since 1967, made the Greenwood facility Lonza’s top-producing site globally.

